A four-run rally in the sixth inning gave Watertown’s baseball team a 7-6 victory over Mukwanago on Wednesday at Washington Park.
Watertown (10-6) rallied from a 5-3 deficit to snap a three-game losing streak.
A four-run rally in the sixth inning gave Watertown’s baseball team a 7-6 victory over Mukwanago on Wednesday at Washington Park.
Watertown (10-6) rallied from a 5-3 deficit to snap a three-game losing streak.
Cal Hurtgen was hit by a pitch to lead off the rally. Jayden Ninmann singled to right and Jake Hurtgen bunted for a hit to load the bases.
Nathan Walter followed with a two-run double to center. Cameron Kranz and Ethan Johnson drew walks to drive in another run and Landon Fendt capped the rally with an RBI fielder’s choice.
Caleb Hinkes worked six innings to earn the decision. Owin Walsh pitched the seventh in relief. Neither pitcher gave up a walk. Mukwanago’s three pitchers combined to issue 12 walks.
“It was good to come back tonight with a win after dropping a few,” Watertown baseball coach Andy Cashin said. “It was a back and forth game and I thought our kids did a great job bouncing back after being up and then giving them the lead. Jayden Ninmann and Nathan Walter had some great at-bats at big times in the game. Looking forward to Friday’s opponent.”
Watertown travels to play Oconomowoc on Friday.
Mukwonago 100 031 1 — 6 7 0
Watertown 010 204 X — 7 4 2
WP: Hinkes
LP: Pampuch
Mukwanago (ab-r-h-rbi) — Sienza 4-1-2-1, Bertandt 4-0-1-2, Grevel 4-0-1-0, Perdreau 4-1-1-1, Kudronowicz 4-0-1-1, Hansen 2-1-0-0, Harvin 3-1-1-0, Burge 2-1-0-0, Powers 0-0-0-0, Rudolph 2-1-0-0 Totals 29-6-7-5
Watertown (ab-r-h-rbi) — C. Hurtgen 1-1-0-0, Ninmann 1-1-1-1, J. Hurtgen 3-1-1-0, Walter 3-1-1-2, Schauer 2-0-0-0, Kranz 0-0-0-0, Vana 3-1-0-0, Johnson 3-0-1-1, Fendt 1-1-0-2, Haumschild 3-1-0-0 Totals 20-7-4-6
2B — M (Perdreau, Harvin), W (Walter)
Pitching — HO: Pampuch (M) 3 in 1.1, Wolfe (M) 1 in 3.2, Rudolph (M) 0 in 1, Hinkes (W) 5 in 6, Walsh (W) 2 in 1. R: Pampuch (M) 4, Wolfe (M) 3, Rudolph (M) 0, Hinkes (W) 5, Walsh (W) 1. SO: Pampuch (M) 2, Wolfe (M) 5, Rudolph (M) 2, Hinkes (W) 4, Walsh (W) 2. BB: Pampuch (M) 3, Wolfe (M) 7, Rudolph (M) 2, Hinkes (W) 0, Walsh (W) 0
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.