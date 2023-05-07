OCONOMOWOC - Beating Oconomowoc was fun for Charlie Hurtgen when he played baseball for Watertown back in the mid-1990s.
Watching his twin sons, Cal and Jake, beat Cooney two decades later was also enjoyable.
"Just like old times," the elder Hurtgen said with a grin. "Some of the kids playing for Oconomowoc now, I played against their dads."
It might be old hat for Charlie, but it's a brand new feeling for Watertown baseball coach Andy Cashin. The Goslings defeated Oconomowoc for the first time in Cashin's varsity coaching career with a 10-3 victory on Friday at Roosevelt Field.
The last time Watertown defeated Oconomowoc in spring ball was in 2015, when the two teams still competed in the old Wisconsin Little Ten Conference. The win snapped an eight-game losing streak to the Raccoons, and the Goslings did it in style with 12 hits and just one error on defense.
"Our guys came out ready to go," Cashin said. "They just hit the ball from the start. You could tell they were excited. It doesn't matter that they are no longer in our conference. It doesn't matter that our guys are young. They know all their kids. They get super excited about it.
"We just came out and got on them right away and they just didn't have a response."
A three-run rally in the top of the first inning set the tone as Watertown (11-6) led wire-to-wire.
Sophomore catcher Cal Hurtgen led off the game with a single to right and Jayden Ninmann put runners at the corners with a single to center. Jake Hurtgen drove in the game's first run with a sacrifice fly to left.
Cameron Kranz kept the rally going with a single to center and Ninmann scored on a throwing error. Nathan Walter, who finished the game with five RBIs, made it 3-0 with a sacrifice fly to center.
The top of the order went back to work in the top of the third inning. Cal Hurtgen singled to left, Ninmann bunted for a hit and Kranz loaded the bases with a ground ball single to left. Walter followed with a ground ball single to right to plate two runs and make it 5-0.
Landon Fendt started and threw four-plus innings to earn the decision. Oconomowoc (5-5) scored two runs off him in the third on a two-run single by Bradyn Nelson, but Fendt retired the side in order twice in an otherwise sharp outing.
Michael Tarr threw the final three innings in relief. He inherited a runner on first in the bottom of the fourth when Alex Bryan chased Fendt with a leadoff single, but Cal Hurtgen threw him out attempting to steal second. Tarr closed the inning with a flyout and a strikeout.
"I thought that was a big defensive play in the game," Cashin said of Hurtgen's pickoff throw to Fendt at second base. "It got us our second out and squashed that possibility of a rally there.
"I thought Landon did a great job holding them down and then Tarr coming in, 5-2 at the time, he (hung in there even though) they had already seen him a couple times."
Watertown broke the game open with a five-run rally in the top of the sixth.
Ethan Johnson reached on an error with one out, and Fendt and Eliot Roethle drew walks to load the bases. Cal Hurtgen's base hit up the middle drove in Johnson and Ninmann drove in Fendt on a fielder's choice. Jake Hurtgen followed with a single up the middle to score Roethle, and Walter capped his clutch day at the plate with a two-out, two-run single to right.
The win meant a lot to all of Watertown's players, but it likely meant a little more to the Hurtgen twins, whose father helped coached them to a Junior Legion state title last summer and told them all about this particular rivalry growing up.
"He has, yeah," Cal Hurtgen said. "It feels great. First pitch, I feel like we had a lot of energy. We want to win this game whether it's nonconference or conference. It feels good. After we had that five game win streak, I felt like we finally found it and I think we'll be fine in the playoffs and we'll be really good."
Cashin would like nothing more, but ending this rivalry drought was a good step at the season's midway point.
"It's great for these kids," Cashin said. "They are playing well. It's just great to beat Oconomowoc."
Watertown travels to play Stoughton on Tuesday.
WATERTOWN 10, OCONOMOWOC 3
Watertown 302 005 0 - 10 12 1
Oconomowoc 002 001 0 - 3 8 3
WP: Fendt
LP: Borkowski
Watertown (ab-r-h-rbi) - C. Hurtgen 4-2-3-1, Ninmann 4-3-2-1, J. Hurtgen 3-1-1-2, Kranz 4-1-3-0, Walter 3-0-2-5, Schauer 2-0-0-0, Tarr 2-0-0-0, Johnson 4-1-0-0, Fendt 2-1-1-0, Roethle 3-1-0-0 Totals 31-10-12-9
Oconomowoc (ab-r-h-rbi) - Bryan 4-1-3-0, Schlosser 3-0-0-0, Nelson 4-0-1-2, Bolson 2-0-0-0, Belawksi 2-0-1-0, Christianan 2-1-1-0, Brennuche 3-0-0-0, Reno 3-0-2-1, Griber 2-0-0-0, Schultz 1-0-0-0, Fredrick 0-0-0-0, Flanagan 2-1-0-0 Totals 28-3-8-3
2B - O (Christianon)
Pitching - HO: Fendt (W) 5 in 4, Tarr (W) 3 in 3, Borkowski (O) 7 in 3, Foerstera (O) 1 in 2.1, Nelson (O) 3 in 0.2, Fredrick (O) 1 in 1. R: Fendt (W) 2, Tarr (W) 1, Borkowski (O) 5, Foerstera (O) 3, Nelson (O) 2, Fredrick (O) 0. SO: Fendt (W) 2, Tarr (W) 2, Borkowski (O) 1, Foerstera (O) 0, Nelson (O) 0, Fredrick (O) 0. BB: Fendt (W) 0, Tarr (W) 2, Borkowski (O) 1, Foerstera (O) 2, Nelson (O) 0, Fredrick (O) 0
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.