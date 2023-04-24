Chippewa Falls and Kettle Moraine entered the Watertown softball tournament unbeaten.
They did not leave it that way.
Watertown dealt both clubs their first losses of the season, highlighting a 3-0 record for the Goslings at their home tournament at Brandt-Quirk Park on Saturday.
The Goslings beat Chippewa Falls 7-3 in the first game, topped Kettle Moraine 4-1 in the second game and capped off a perfect day with a 10-0 win over Green Bay Southwest to improve their record to 8-1 on the season.
Three different pitchers earned decisions, the offense was red-hot on a cold day and the defense committed just two errors total in three games despite multiple players seeing time at different positions.
“This was a day that it didn’t matter if you batted 1-2-3 or 7-8-9, somebody came up huge,” Watertown softball coach Patty Jansen said.
“We only have 13 kids, but I would be confident with all 13 somewhere — defense especially. They’ve all bought in and are learning from each other.
“We’re pretty young. You’ve got to give credit to our veterans who aren’t really old. We have three sophomores, a couple juniors and two seniors who are veterans. The freshmen have learned how we do it, and learned how we do it well. It’s a credit to those who have done it before.”
WATERTOWN 7, CHIPPEWA FALLS 3
Cassidy Peplinski kicked off the tournament in style with a solo homer to dead center in the bottom of the first inning.
The Goslings erupted for six runs in the second.
Olivia Edyvean led off with a base hit to left and scored on first baseman Ava Novotny’s RBI triple to left. Shortstop Cali Craig-Snell sliced a single to right, Peplinski singled for her second hit of the game and catcher Drew Hinrichs walked to load the bases. Pitcher Alyx Johnson drove in Craig-Snell with a base hit to left and with two outs, and right fielder Evelyn Rhodes hit a two-run double to left center.
“Cassidy got us going in the first game, and Evelyn had a huge hit,” Jansen said.
Johnson allowed three runs on seven hits with five strikeouts and two walks. Staked to a 7-0 lead after two innings, she allowed one run on two hits in the third inning and two runs on three hits in the sixth. She worked out of a jam in the fourth. After hitting the leadoff batter and giving up a single, Johnson got the next hitter to hit into a fielder’s choice, struck out the following batter looking and Craig-Snell ended the inning by throwing out a batter from her knees.
“That was a huge play,” Jansen said.
In the seventh, Johnson retired the side in order for the only time in the game to end it. The Cardinals entered the tournament with a 5-0 record and finished the day 1-2.
WATERTOWN 4, KETTLE MORAINE 1
Craig-Snell pitched the second game against Kettle Moraine and outdueled Lasers pitcher Carmen Follette.
Follette allowed just four hits and struck out 11 with no walks. But a pair of two-run homers — one by Craig-Snell to dead center in the third inning and the other by Hinrichs to left center in the sixth — were the difference.
Craig-Snell struck out 10 and scattered eight hits and two walks to allow just one run in the sixth. Kettle Moraine (7-1) finally scored on Natalia Tramonte’s two-out RBI double to center, but Peplinski’s 6-3 putout retired the side.
The Lasers loaded the bases with three singles in the seventh, but Craig-Snell got the final batter to fly out to second baseman Abby Walsh to end it.
Chippewa’s coaches pinned their runners to the bag, because they were well aware of Hinrich’s cannon. Kettle Moraine found the out the hard way as Hinrichs picked off a runner at second base.
“Great play, huge play, a strikeout to get them off second by Drew,” Jansen said. “People still try to take big jumps on second or first base. She has picked off so many of them.”
Follette retired the first seven batters she faced. Edyvean broke through with a base hit to left. With two outs, Craig-Snell drove her in with the two-run shot to center.
“Olivia got us going against Kettle Moraine,” Jansen said.
WATERTOWN 10, GB SOUTHWEST 0
Allison Howlett pitched the final game and allowed no runs on one hit with six strikeouts and no walks.
Peplinski and Hinrichs each hit their second home runs of the day. Six different Goslings drove in one run and seven collected a hit.
This is Jansen’s 33rd team, and she is savoring the chemistry of this group.
“Our kids, they are excited for anybody,” Jansen said. “Cali and Cassidy hit their first home runs at Brandt-Quirk ever. All our kids get excited. They are just unselfish. We will take that and ride a long way. It’s not very often you find a team that is genuinely happy for each other and we have it. Our program has been that way a long time, but this team has really bought in, so it’s nice.”
Afterwards, the Goslings held a fundraiser for youth baseball and softball. Jansen thanked the parents for their efforts.
“I’d like to a give a shout out to our softball parents, who spent the day raking fields, selling concessions and keeping us warm,” Jansen said. “Our kids are great for a reason. We’ve got great parents behind them.”
Watertown travels to play Oshkosh West today in a potential sectional preview. Looming on the schedule the week after are four key games against conference rivals Beaver Dam, Monona Grove and Milton.
“We’ve got to keep the train rolling,” Jansen said. “Oshkosh West should be a great battle. We’re battle tested after this weekend, I think. We just have to take this momentum and run with it.”
WATERTOWN 7, CHIPPEWA FALLS 3
Chippewa Falls 001 002 0 — 3 7 1
Watertown 160 000 X — 7 9 1
WP: Johnson
LP: McEathron
Chippewa Falls (ab-r-h-rbi) — Johnston 3-1-2-0, Steinmetz 4-0-1-1, Baker 4-0-0-0, Bauer 3-0-0-0, Fjelstad 2-0-1-0, Kukuk 0-1-0-0, Olson 2-0-1-0, Jacobson 0-0-0-0, Shepherd 3-0-0-0, Buhrow 3-1-1-0, Sanborn 3-0-1-2, Frenette 0-0-0-0 Totals 27-3-7-3
Watertown (ab-r-h-rbi) — Craig-Snell 3-1-2-1, Peplinski 4-2-2-1, Hinrichs 2-0-0-0, Johnson 2-0-2-1, Walsh 3-0-0-0, Howlett 4-0-0-0, Rhodes 4-0-1-2, Edyvean 3-0-1-0, Novotny 3-1-1-1, Schuett 0-1-0-0, Jostma 0-1-0-0, Fendt 0-1-0-0 Totals 28-7-9-6
2B — CF (Fjelstad), W (Rhodes).
3B — W (Novotny)
HR — W (Peplinski)
Pitching — HO: McEathron (CF) 9 in 6, Johnson (W) 7 in 7. R: McEathron (CF) 7, Johnson (W) 3. SO: McEathron (CF) 5, Johnson (W) 5. BB: McEathron (CF) 7, Johnson (W) 2
WATERTOWN 4, KETTLE MORAINE 1
Watertown 002 002 0 — 4 4 0
Kettle Moraine 000 001 0 — 1 8 0
WP: Craig-Snell
LP: Follette
Watertown (ab-r-hr-rbi) — Craig-Snell 3-1-1-2, Peplinski 2-0-0-0, Hinrichs 3-1-1-2, Johnson 3-0-0-0, Walsh 3-0-0-0, Rhodes 3-0-0-0, Howlett 3-0-0-0, Edyvean 2-0-1-0, Novotny 2-1-1-0, Schuett 0-1-0-0 Totals 24-4-4-4
Kettle Moraine (ab-r-h-rbi) — Brisk 4-0-1-0, Follette 4-0-2-0, Navarro 4-0-1-0, Sander 2-1-0-0, Tramonte 3-0-1-1, Stark 3-0-1-0, Gorski 2-0-1-0, Doome 3-0-1-0, Ostram 2-0-0-0, Gorski 0-0-0-0 Totals 27-1-8-1
2B — KM (Tramonte)
HR — W (Craig-Snell, Hinrichs)
Pitching — HO: Craig-Snell (W) 8 in 7, Follette (KM) 4 in 7. R: Craig-Snell (W) 1, Follette (KM) 4. SO: Craig-Snell (W) 10, Follette (KM) 11. BB: Craig-Snell (W) 2, Follette (KM) 0
WATERTOWN 10, GB SOUTHWEST 0
GB Southwest 000 — 0 1 3
Watertown 37X — 10 7 1
WP: Howlett
LP: VonHaden
Green Bay Southwest (ab-r-h-rbi) — King 2-0-1-0, Gusick 1-0-0-0, Martinson 1-0-0-0, VonHaden 1-0-0-0, Long 1-0-0-0, Vanden Houten 1-0-0-0, Dunlap 1-0-0-0, Cragun 1-0-0-0, Longlais 1-0-0-0 Totals 10-0-1-0
Watertown (ab-r-h-rbi) — Craig-Snell 2-1-1-0, Novotny 0-1-0-0, Peplinski 1-2-1-1 Hinrichs 1-1-1-1, Fendt 1-1-0-0, Johnson 1-0-0-0, Edyvean 1-0-0-0, Walsh 2-1-1-1, Howlett 2-1-0-0, Rhodes 2-0-1-1, Postma 1-1-1-0, Schuett 2-1-1-1 Totals 16-10-7-6
2B — W (Schuett, Walsh)
3B — W (Craig-Snell)
HR — W (Peplinski, Hinrichs)
Pitching — HO: VonHaden (GB) 7 in 1.2, Dunlap (GB) 0 in 0.1, Howlett (W) 1 in 3. R: VonHaden (GB) 10, Dunlap (GB) 0, Howlett (W) 0. SO: VonHaden (GB) 1, Dunlap (GB) 0, Howlett (W) 6. BB: VonHaden (GB) 2, Dunlap (GB) 0, Howlett (W) 0
