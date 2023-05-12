Watertown’s softball team swept a rescheduled doubleheader with wins over Fort Atkinson 14-2 and Reedsburg 5-0 on Thursday at Brandt-Quirk Park.

Cali Craig-Snell worked the first five innings and earned the decision in the win over Fort Atkinson. Alyx Johnson threw two scoreless innings in relief and led the offense with three hits and four RBIs. Cassidy Peplinski had two hits including a triple and drove in three runs. Abby Walsh had two hits including a double and drove in two runs.

