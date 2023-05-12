Watertown third baseman Allison Howlett flashes the double sign to her bench after hitting an RBI double against Fort Atkinson on Tuesday at Brandt-Quirk Park. The Goslings beat Fort Atkinson 14-2 and later beat Reedsburg 5-0 to improve to 12-2 in the Badger East.
Watertown’s softball team swept a rescheduled doubleheader with wins over Fort Atkinson 14-2 and Reedsburg 5-0 on Thursday at Brandt-Quirk Park.
Cali Craig-Snell worked the first five innings and earned the decision in the win over Fort Atkinson. Alyx Johnson threw two scoreless innings in relief and led the offense with three hits and four RBIs. Cassidy Peplinski had two hits including a triple and drove in three runs. Abby Walsh had two hits including a double and drove in two runs.
Johnson pitched a complete game five-hit shut out with 14 strikeouts against Reedsburg and helped her own cause with a solo home run in the first inning.
Craig-Snell added an RBI double in the third and scored on a sacrifice fly from Evelyn Rhodes. Allison Howlett singled and scored on a groundout in the fourth. Craig-Snell walked and scored on an error in the fifth.
“This was a great day to win two to give us a chance to play in the championship,” Watertown softball coach Patty Jansen said. “We had some kids step up today. Olivia Edyvean was thrown into catch and kept us in every inning. She took advantage of an opportunity and ran with it. Alyx and Cali continue to give us chances to win and our offense put us in position to win. This team continues to play together and continues to play with we’ve got next mentality. It’s a great spot to be in to end our season.”
Watertown (17-3, 12-2 Badger East) takes on Superior at the Chippewa Falls tournament on Saturday.
