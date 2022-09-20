Damien Ortega
Buy Now

Watertown sophomore midfielder Damien Ortega (11) celebrates his first half goal against DeForest during a Badger East boys soccer match on Tuesday at Landsverk Field. DeForest won 2-1.

Watertown’s boys soccer team lost 2-1 to DeForest in a Badger East match on Tuesday night at Landsverk Field.

The Goslings scored first in the 19th minute when junior defender Matthew Hall sent a ball to sophomore striker Damien Ortega that the Norskie goalkeeper mishandled due to Ortega’s pressure. Ortega took a touch around the goalkeeper and tapped it in.

Load comments