Watertown’s boys soccer team lost 2-1 to DeForest in a Badger East match on Tuesday night at Landsverk Field.
The Goslings scored first in the 19th minute when junior defender Matthew Hall sent a ball to sophomore striker Damien Ortega that the Norskie goalkeeper mishandled due to Ortega’s pressure. Ortega took a touch around the goalkeeper and tapped it in.
DeForest equalized in the 34th minute off a nice turn and strike from junior TJ Taylor. Watertown had a great second half putting a lot of pressure on the back line of DeForest and creating good scoring chances.
The Norskies also pushed hard for their go ahead goal putting some great shots on goal that senior goalkeeper Roberto Ortega, Jr. had to come up with some acrobatic saves. Unfortunately, fatigue started setting in which led to a foul in the box awarding DeForest a penalty kick to go ahead and put the game away.
“It’s the second straight game that PKs bit us,” Watertown boys soccer coach Clayton Kratzer said. “Tonight the tackle looked pretty clean. We’ll see what the game film shows, but, regardless, we can’t be allowing ourselves to be in those positions anyway. We need to be able to stop those attacks before they make it into the box.
“We did such a good job but came up a little short in the end. Roberto saved us again tonight with some really great saves. He had a one on one with an attacker that he stopped by closing down the angle in the 9th, a double save in the 56th, and a save in the 65th where he was going one way and had to contort back the other way to push it wide of the goal.
“We pushed back those last 5 minutes to equalize. Jack Meyers had a great touch and driven shot in the 79th, but couldn’t get it wide of the goalkeeper. Damien used his speed well at striker tonight and it’s his persistent pressure that gave us the lead. It’s disappointing to have another loss, but we’re playing good teams really tightly. It’s encouraging for the remainder of the season.”
Watertown’s JV lost to DeForest’s JV 2-0.
The Gosling travel to play Fort Atkinson on Friday.
