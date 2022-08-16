PEWAUKEE — Watertown’s girls tennis team opened the season with an 0-2 finish at the Pewaukee quadrangular on Monday.
The Goslings lost to Elkhorn and Kettle Moraine by 7-0 scores.
“We kicked off our season against two extremely strong teams,” Watertown girls tennis coach Andy Dobbins said.
“I knew that we had our hands full and I wasn’t too concerned about the scores, I just wanted to see how we competed. Despite the results, this team has a lot of potential. I really like this group and what I have seen so far.
“We are very inexperienced, with only Lily (Oiler) and Rylee (Bilgrien) having varsity experience. But I can tell that we will improve quickly. We need to learn from these matches and put it to work on the practice court. It’s going to be a fun season and I’m excited to see what we can do.”
Watertown hosts Slinger on Wednesday.
ELKHORN 7, WATERTOWN 0
Singles
No. 1 — Parker Christensen (E) def. Lily Oiler (W) 6-0, 6-0
No. 2 — Alexandra Trost (E) def. Rylee Bilgrien (W) 6-1, 6-0
No. 3 — Riley Vaughn (E) def. Ava Ashenfelter (W) 6-1, 6-2
No. 4 — Annasen Wissell (E) def. Maddy Braatz (W) 6-1, 6-3
Doubles
No. 1 — Krober/Williams (E) def. Lauren Kwapil/Kaitlyn Narkis (W) 4-6, 6-2, 14-12
No. 2 — Hansen/Wallace (E) def. Abby Murray/Alora Thomas (W) 6-1, 6-1
No. 3 — Kiel/Nelson (E) def. Sophie Doornek/Tahlia Koehler (W) 6-1, 6-2
No. 4 — Murphy/Girard (E) def. Kara Burke/Addy Frame (W) 6-2, 6-2
KETTLE MORAINE 7, WATERTOWN 0
Singles
No. 1 — Ella Wagner (KM) def. Oiler (W) 6-2, 6-2
No. 2 — Anna Sueflohn (KM) def. Rylee Bilgrien (W) 6-1, 6-0
No. 3 — Ava Theodorakis (KM) def. Ashenfelter (W) 6-0, 6-1
No. 4 — Bingenheimer (KM) def. Braatz (W) 6-1, 6-2
Doubles
No. 1 — Blanchard/Abhold (KM) def. Kwapil/Narkis (W) 6-0, 6-0
No. 2 — Sueflohn/Graf (KM) def. Murray/Thomas (W) 6-0, 6-0
No. 3 — Parker/Skibo (KM) def. Doornek/Koehler (W) 6-0, 6-1
No. 4 — KM def. Burke/Frame (W) 6-0, 6-0
