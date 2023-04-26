Watertown sophomore Jake Hurtgen scores on an RBI groundout by Cameron Kranz during the first inning of a Badger East baseball game on Tuesday at the WHS baseball field. Watertown won 9-7 to improve to 8-3 overall and 6-3 in conference.
Nathan Walter homered and doubled and drove in two runs as Watertown’s baseball team won a wild 9-7 Badger East game against DeForest on Tuesday at the WHS diamond.
Walter’s two-run blast to left in the bottom of the third inning gave Watertown (8-3, 6-3 in conference) a commanding 7-0 lead.
DeForest (5-3, 3-2) didn’t panic and scored seven runs in the top of the fourth to chase Watertown starter Caleb Hinkes.
The Goslings responded with two runs in the bottom of the fourth. Jayden Ninmann and Jake Hurtgen each walked with one out. Ninmann later scored from third on a balk. Hurtgen scored on an RBI groundout by Hinkes.
Sophomore reliever Michael Tarr protected the lead from there, throwing 3 1/3 innings of scoreless relief. He gave up two hits, struck out three and walked four.
“We were able to get on them early and had a 7-0 lead early,” Watertown baseball coach Andy Cashin said. “Caleb was fine but they had some good at bats and were able to tie it up. I thought our kids did a great job of responding in the bottom half to go back up 9-7. Michael Tarr did a nice job going three solid innings in relief. I thought Jake Hurtgen had two really big plays in the outfield that saved some runs in the later innings. Again, a lot of different guys contributing.”
Walter had two of Watertown’s five hits.
“I thought it was a great team win,” Walter said. “I was seeing the ball really well today right out of the hand, and wanted to put us in a great position to pick up a conference win.”
Watertown travels to DeForest for the rematch on Thursday.
