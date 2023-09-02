Watertown junior linebacker Cameron Kranz pressures Sun Prairie West senior quarterback Brady Rhoads during first half action on Friday at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium. The play resulted in a third down incompletion. Sun Prairie West won 24-7.
Watertown senior quarterback Reece Kamrath threw a touchdown pass in the second quarter of a Badger Large football game against Sun Prairie West on Friday at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium. Sun Prairie West won 24-7.
Watertown senior linebacker Ryan Bergman brings down Sun Prairie West senior running back Ean Ackley behind the line of scrimmage during a Badger Large football game at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium on Friday. Sun Prairie West won 24-7.
SUN PRAIRIE — Senior running back Daniel Wilson, Jr. rushed for 110 yards and two scores and senior running back Ean Ackley poured in 144 yards rushing and caught a touchdown pass in Sun Prairie West’s 24-7 Badger Large victory over Watertown's football team on Friday at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium.
Watertown moved the ball well in the first half, but only had one score to show for it. The Goslings stalled on downs on their first series after reaching Sun Prairie West’s 17.
