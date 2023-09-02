SUN PRAIRIE — Senior running back Daniel Wilson, Jr. rushed for 110 yards and two scores and senior running back Ean Ackley poured in 144 yards rushing and caught a touchdown pass in Sun Prairie West’s 24-7 Badger Large victory over Watertown's football team on Friday at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium.

Watertown moved the ball well in the first half, but only had one score to show for it. The Goslings stalled on downs on their first series after reaching Sun Prairie West’s 17.

  
