SLINGER — Jake Hurtgen scored the go-ahead run in the top of the seventh inning to lift Watertown’s baseball team to a 5-4 win over Slinger on Tuesday.
Hurtgen drew a one-out walk, advanced to second on a wild pitch and scored on a groundout by Cameron Kranz.
Slinger (10-13) scored two runs in the second inning to take an early lead, but Watertown (15-9) came back with two runs in the third and two in the fourth to go up 4-2.
Jake Hurtgen hit a game-tying two-run double to center in the third. In the fourth, Landon Fendt hit a ground ball single to left and scored on an RBI double to right by Caleb Hinkes. Cal Hurtgen drove in Hinkes with a line drive single to center.
The Owls tied the game with two runs in the sixth, but the Goslings pulled ahead in the seventh. Reliever Michael Tarr worked out of a jam with two on and two out in the bottom of the seventh when he got the last batter to fly out to center field Ralph Haumschild to end it.
“I thought we did a nice job coming back from an early deficit,” Watertown baseball coach Andy Cashin said. "Defense was really good all night as they hit the ball well throughout their line up.”
Watertown hosts Verona today.
WATERTOWN 5, SLINGER 4
Watertown 002 200 1 — 5 10 2
Slinger 020 002 0 — 4 11 1
WP: Tarr
LP: Borchert
Watertown (ab-r-h-rbi) — C. Hurtgen 4-1-2-1, Ninmann 4-0-0-0, J. Hurtgen 3-1-2-2, Kranz 4-0-0-1, Fendt 4-1-1-0, Hinkes 3-1-2-1, Johnson 3-0-0-0, Schauer 3-1-1-0, Hauschild 3-0-2-0 Totals 31-5-10-5
Pitching — HO: Roethle (W) 8 in 5, Tarr (W) 3 in 2, Borchert (S) 10 in 6.2, Breuer (S) 0 in 0.1. R: Roethle (W) 4, Tarr (W) 0, Borchert (S) 5, Breuer (S) 0 in 0.1. SO: Roethle (W) 1, Tarr (W) 1, Borchert (S) 8, Breuer (S) 0. BB: Roethle (W) 1, Tarr (W) 1, Borchert (S) 1, Breuer (S) 0
