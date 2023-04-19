Watertown junior catcher Drew Hinrichs throws down to first base following a strikeout during a Badger East softball game against Waunakee on Tuesday at Brandt/Quirk Park. Sophomore pitcher Alyx Johnson struck out seven in Watertown’s 9-0 victory.
Sophomore pitcher Alyx Johnson bounced back from her first loss of the season with another gem on Tuesday.
Johnson struck out seven and walked just two as part of a one-hit shutout, leading Watertown’s softball team to a 9-0 victory over Waunakee in a Badger East softball game at Brandt/Quirk Park.
Watertown (5-1, 3-0 in conference) backed Johnson with flawless defense. Freshman shortstop Cali Craig-Snell set the tone in the first inning with an over the shoulder catch in shallow left field in the first inning. She also shined at the plate with three hits and two runs scored out of the leadoff spot.
“Alyx had command of her pitches and her defense played behind her,” Watertown softball coach Patty Jansen said. “All that we can ask from this group is that we continue to play clean defense and score runs. Tonight, we were able to do that up and down our line up. Calli had a breakout day at the plate. We’ve been waiting for her to have a day at the plate and today she was able to do what she proved that she could while we were on Spring break back here in Wisconsin.”
The Goslings took advantage of minor mistakes by Waunakee’s defense to score single runs over the first three innings, then broke the game open with four runs in the fourth. Johnson helped own cause with two hits while second baseman Abby Walsh drove in two runs.
Sophomore Haiden Paulson’s two-out single down the left field line in the second inning was barely ruled fair for the only hit on the day for Waunakee (3-2 overall and in conference).
Watertown travels to Waunakee for a rematch on Thursday.
