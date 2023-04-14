Watertown’s softball program is set at the pitcher position.
Doubly so, as it turns out.
Sophomore ace Alyx Johnson picked up where she left off after a dynamic rookie season in 2022 with three impressive decisions to open this year.
She had the luxury of playing a little first base in the home opener against Portage on Thursday. Freshman Cali Craig dazzled in her varsity pitching debut, striking out eight as part of a no-hitter in Watertown’s 10-0 victory over the Warriors.
“We needed to get her some mound time,” Watertown softball coach Patty Jansen said. “AJ’s got a big game tomorrow against Stevens Point. Today was a perfect opportunity to get her some innings, because she is going to make a difference for us by the time we are done.”
Craig’s only blemishes were a pair of walks, and the defense committed one error. Junior catcher Drew Hinrichs erased one of those baserunners with a pickoff throw to Aubrey Fendt at second base.
Hinrichs did even more damage at the plate with three of her team’s seven hits and six RBIs. She hit a three-run single and scored on Johnson’s RBI single during a four-run rally in the second inning. Hinrich’s two-run single to left center in the bottom of the fifth ended the game on the run rule.
Craig drove in Evelyn Rhodes with a base hit in the third inning and freshman third baseman Aubrey Howlett hit an RBI single in the fourth.
Though the Goslings some key starters to graduation, several are back and they are gelling nicely with the newcomers.
“This group has had each’s other backs,” Jansen said. “We’re young, but we don’t have the feel of being young. Our seniors and our juniors and our returners from last year have absolutely jumped all in for the (new) kids and that makes a difference.”
Watertown (4-0) travels to play Stevens Point (1-3) today at Zenoff Park at 5 p.m.
Portage 000 00 — 0 0 3
Watertown 142 12 — 10 7 1
WP: Craig
LP: Williams
Portage (ab-r-h-rbi) — Seiler 2-0-0-0, Fahey 2-0-0-0, Schultz 2-0-0-0, Denure 2-0-0-0, Johnson 0-0-0-0, Bolgrin 2-0-0-0, Brom 1-0-0-0, Miller 2-0-0-0, Hartwig 2-0-0-0, Williams 0-0-0-0, Carlson 0-0-0-0 Totals 15-0-0-0
Watertown (ab-r-h-rbi) — Craig 1-1-1-1, Peplinski 3-1-0-0, Hinrichs 4-0-3-6, Johnson 2-1-1-1, Howlett 2-0-1-1, Walsh 2-0-0-0, Postma 1-2-0-0, Rhodes 2-1-0-0, Novotny 0-1-0-0, Edyvean 1-0-0-0, Fendt 1-2-1-0, Schuett 2-1-0-0 Totals 21-10-7-9
2B — W (Hinrichs)
Pitching — HO: Williams (P) 6 in 3, Carlson (P) 1 in 1, Craig (W) 0 in 5. R: Williams (P) 7, Carlson (P) 3, Craig (W) 0. SO: Williams (P) 2, Carlson (P) 0, Craig (W) 8. BB: Williams (P) 6, Carlson (P) 3, Craig (W) 2
