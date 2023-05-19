Watertown junior defender Ellie Demet dribbled her way through the defense and just missed a shot on goal during second half action against Portage/Poynette on Thursday at Landsverk Field. Watertown won 2-0.
Watertown junior defender Ellie Demet dribbled her way through the defense and just missed a shot on goal during second half action against Portage/Poynette on Thursday at Landsverk Field. Watertown won 2-0.
Watertown junior midfielder Catherine Kaczmarek sends a nice through ahead for Hannah Streich to set up a scoring opportunity during a girls soccer match against Portage/Poynette on Thursday at Landsverk Field. Watertown won 2-0.
Senior midfielder Gabrielle Schmidt had a goal and an assist as Watertown’s girls soccer team defeated Portage/Poynette 2-0 on Thursday at Landsverk Field.
In the tenth minute, senior Natalia Cortes received a through ball from Schmidt and placed it past Portage goalkeeper Kialee Fox. In the 20th minute, Schmidt found her own goal off a left footed strike from just outside the 18.
“It was a rough night finishing for us,” Watertown assistant girls soccer coach Clayton Kratzer said. “We moved the ball well and had a ton of crosses and through balls, but we just couldn’t place shots to the corners or get enough sting on most of them.
“We took 44 shots and put 21 of them on goal. Most of those were comfortable saves by Fox, but she has really sure hands and good height to stop any high attempts so well done to her for handling the barrage and staying strong.
“Our defense did their job stepping to balls and limiting through balls to secure the clean sheet. As long as we keep doing a good job building up the attack and getting good balls in dangerous areas, the goals will come.
Watertown (6-7-1) has a rematch on the road with Stoughton on Tuesday after just playing the Vikings this past Tuesday to a 1-1 draw.
“We were able to build up fairly well in that match so we need to look to finish some of those opportunities to get a good result,” Kratzer said. “As is usually the case late in the season, we have some nagging injuries, but we’re in a good spot leading into next week and then the tournament the week after.”
