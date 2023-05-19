Senior midfielder Gabrielle Schmidt had a goal and an assist as Watertown’s girls soccer team defeated Portage/Poynette 2-0 on Thursday at Landsverk Field.

In the tenth minute, senior Natalia Cortes received a through ball from Schmidt and placed it past Portage goalkeeper Kialee Fox. In the 20th minute, Schmidt found her own goal off a left footed strike from just outside the 18.

