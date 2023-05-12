This was the kind of team Fort Atkinson baseball coach Andy Schwantes thought he had last year, before injuries doomed the Blackhawks to a losing season.

They closed out 2022 with a regional upset win over his alma mater Watertown, then won two games at the Class AA State American Legion tournament over the summer. That momentum has carried over to this spring, with Fort entering the week firmly entrenched in the Badger East title hunt.

Load comments