The Goslings once again overcame a slow start on home court, rallying this time from two sets down to defeat Milton 22-25, 19-25, 25-14, 25-15, 16-14 in a Badger East volleyball match on Parents Night Tuesday at WHS.

Watertown (11-8, 2-1 in conference) rebounded from a brutal first set loss to defeat Stoughton 3-1 on Aug. 30, and the Goslings needed to regroup once again against the Red Hawks.

