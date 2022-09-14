Watertown senior outside hitter Amara Denault had five of her 13 kills in the decisive fifth set to help the Goslings defeat Milton 22-25, 19-25, 25-14, 25-15, 16-14 in a Badger East volleyball match on Parents Night Tuesday at WHS.
Watertown senior outside hitter Amara Denault had five of her 13 kills in the decisive fifth set to help the Goslings defeat Milton 22-25, 19-25, 25-14, 25-15, 16-14 in a Badger East volleyball match on Parents Night Tuesday at WHS.
The Goslings once again overcame a slow start on home court, rallying this time from two sets down to defeat Milton 22-25, 19-25, 25-14, 25-15, 16-14 in a Badger East volleyball match on Parents Night Tuesday at WHS.
Watertown (11-8, 2-1 in conference) rebounded from a brutal first set loss to defeat Stoughton 3-1 on Aug. 30, and the Goslings needed to regroup once again against the Red Hawks.
Missed serves and other breakdowns led to early struggles, but the Goslings got going in the third set behind five kills from senior middle Abby Walsh and four more from junior outside hitter Kylei Braatz.
"Definitely missed serves (were a problem early),” Watertown volleyball coach Erin Steuerwald said.
"And we’ve been having super slow starts. Abby was on fire in the third set. She had five kills to get us started."
The Goslings led 9-6 in the third set, then ran off nine of the next 12 points to take command. After dominating the fourth set, Watertown pulled out a harrowing two-point win in the final set to prevail.
Senior outside hitter Amara Denault and Walsh combined for nine kills in the fifth set.
“Abby had four kills out of five swings and Amara had five kills,” Steuerwald said. “Abby had a bunch of blocks, too, which was neat to see. I was excited to see them pull off a game like that. It shows a lot of perseverance."
Braatz led the Goslings in kills with 17 while Walsh had 16 kills and four blocks. Denault added 13 kills and 16 digs while junior middle Annaliese Hesse added three blocks. Senior setter Payton Roets put up 46 assists. Senior libber Kallie Feder added 15 digs and sophomore defensive specialist Cassidy Peplinski finished with 13 digs.
Gwen Baker and Jordan Frey each had nine kills for Milton (4-5, 0-3 in conference). Becker and Annabelle Wilke each had three blocks. Avery Agnew led the team in digs with 18. Addie Zimmerman put up 12 assists.
Watertown travels to face Monona Grove on Thursday.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.