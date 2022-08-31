Watertown senior libero Kallie Feder (left) and junior defensive specialist Olivia Gwidt receive the serve during a Badger Conference volleyball match against Stoughton on Tuesday. The Goslings won in four sets.
Watertown’s volleyball team rallied for a 13-25, 25-19, 25-17, 25-22 win over Stoughton in a Badger Conference match on Tuesday at WHS.
Kylei Braatz had 17 kills to lead the Goslings. Abby Walsh added 12 kills and three blocks. Cassidy Peplinski led the back row in digs with 17. Amara Denault added 16 digs and served seven aces. Annalesse Hesse added four kills. Payton Roets put up 37 assists and added 15 digs, four aces and two blocks.
"A bit of a slow start again for us in the first set, but nice to see our passing improve over the course of the night finishing with 91 team digs,” Watertown volleyball coach Erin Steuerwald said. "Kylei Braatz was on fire for us in several sets leading us with 17 kills. She's got a huge reach and can really be tough to stop when she gets on a roll.
"Amara Denault really carried the team though for us in our final sets, getting us a string of serves both in the third and fourth set. We really couldn't have done it without her seven aces and solid serve receive. Definitely some areas to improve in, but it just feels great to get our first program conference sweep under our belt."
Watertown travels to play Fort Atkinson on Thursday, Sept. 8.
