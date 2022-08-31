Watertown’s volleyball team rallied for a 13-25, 25-19, 25-17, 25-22 win over Stoughton in a Badger Conference match on Tuesday at WHS.

Kylei Braatz had 17 kills to lead the Goslings. Abby Walsh added 12 kills and three blocks. Cassidy Peplinski led the back row in digs with 17. Amara Denault added 16 digs and served seven aces. Annalesse Hesse added four kills. Payton Roets put up 37 assists and added 15 digs, four aces and two blocks.

