Goslings rack up 14 hits, club Portage in six innings Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email Apr 14, 2023 3 hrs ago PORTAGE — All nine batters in Watertown's lineup had at least one hit as the Goslings drilled Portage 12-2 in six innings on Thursday.Shortstop Eliot Roethle had three hits and third baseman Landon Fendt had two hits and three RBIs batting out of the bottom two spots in the order for Watertown (3-2).Fendt hit a three-run double to center to open the scoring in the second inning."When you have a group of guys around you that you trust and can lean on, hitting becomes contagious," Fendt said.Caleb Hinkes went the distance for the Goslings, allowing two runs (one earned) on six hits with three strikeouts and three walks. He threw 81 pitches on the day.Second baseman Cal Hurtgen had two hits out of the leadoff spot and scored three runs. Catcher Gideon Vana drove in two runs."I thought we did a much better job with our approach offensively tonight," Watertown baseball coach Andy Cashin said. "It helps when you have 14 hits. Hinkes was great on the hill again tonight."Watertown hosts Oregon today.WATERTOWN 12, PORTAGE 2Watertown 050 421 — 12 14 2Portage 000 200 — 2 6 1WP: HinkesLP: BroelteWatertown (ab-r-h-rbi) — C. Hurtgen 4-3-2-1, J. Hurtgen 3-0-1-1, Hinkes 4-0-1-1, Vana 2-0-1-2, Kranz 3-1-1-1, Hauschild 4-1-1-0, Schauer 3-1-1-0, Walter 1-1-1-0, Roehle 4-2-3-0, Wendt 4-2-2-3 Totals 32-1-2-14-9Portage (ab-r-h-rbi) — Hooker 4-0-1-1, Carrigan 3-0-0-0 Johnson 2-0-0-0, Broelte 2-0-1-0, Thompson 3-0-0-0, Demarte 0-0-0-0, Stevenson 3-1-2-0,, Steinle 3-1-1-0, Kilde 1-0-0-0, Butson 1-0-1-0, Druchery 3-0-0-0 Totals 25-2-6-12B — W (Fendt), P (Steinle)Pitching — HO: Hinkes (W) 6 in 6, Broelte (P) 10 in 4, Thompson (P) 1 in 1, Demarte (P) 1 in 1. R: Hinkes (W) 2, Broelte (P) 9, Thompson (P) 2, Demarte (P) 1. SO: Hinkes (W) 3, Broelte (P) 6, Thompson (P) 0, Demarte (P) 1. BB: Hinkes (W) 3, Broelte (P) 2, Thompson (P) 2, Demarte (P) 1
