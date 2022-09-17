STOUGHTON — Watertown’s girls tennis team improved to 3-3 in the Badger East with a 4-3 win over Stoughton on Thursday.

"This was an awesome team win,” Watertown girls tennis coach Andy Dobbins said. "I knew it would take a great effort from our girls and they brought the energy and focus. Stoughton is a team that is very similar to us and it was going to be a competitive match. A great result for us.”

