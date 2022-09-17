STOUGHTON — Watertown’s girls tennis team improved to 3-3 in the Badger East with a 4-3 win over Stoughton on Thursday.
"This was an awesome team win,” Watertown girls tennis coach Andy Dobbins said. "I knew it would take a great effort from our girls and they brought the energy and focus. Stoughton is a team that is very similar to us and it was going to be a competitive match. A great result for us.”
The Goslings earned three singles flight wins from Lily Oiler, Rylee Bilgrien and Maddy Braatz.
"Lily, Rylee, and Maddy all had to dig deep at times to pull out a win,” Dobbins sad.
Lily did what she does so well – get a ton of balls in play and move around her opponent. She was in control of that match from the first point.
"Maddy continues to be dominant at her spot and gives us a consistent presence at the bottom of the singles lineup. Rylee was so mentally tough in her match. Both sets were very tight and she came from behind in both to pull it out. She has earned those moments and I’m so happy for her."
Kara Burke and Addy Frame delivered the match-clinching with at No. 3 doubles.
"A big congrats to Kara and Addy, who picked up their first win at the varsity level, and a huge win for the team,” Dobbins said. "I was so impressed with their focus on the court. They shook off their mistakes and played really solid doubles. It was fun to see them play well in a big match and have that success.”
