WAUNAKEE — Alyx Johnson struck out 10 and allowed just three hits in Watertown’s 13-2 Badger East softball win over Waunakee on Wednesday.

Watertown (15-3, 10-2 in conference) cranked out 16 hits in the victory. Aubrey Fendt led the way with three hits and three RBIs. Cali Craig-Snell had two hits and two RBIs.

