WAUNAKEE — Alyx Johnson struck out 10 and allowed just three hits in Watertown’s 13-2 Badger East softball win over Waunakee on Wednesday.
Watertown (15-3, 10-2 in conference) cranked out 16 hits in the victory. Aubrey Fendt led the way with three hits and three RBIs. Cali Craig-Snell had two hits and two RBIs.
“This group needs to continue to give us chances to put up runs early and stay ahead with great pitching and defense,” Watertown softball coach Patty Jansen said.
“Aubrey Fendt stepped up tonight giving us great at-bats. Olivia Edyvean stepped up and caught for us behind the plate tonight when Drew wasn’t able to play. Our mantra all year has been who’s got next and we lived by that tonight. We still have some big games this week ... need to keep that train rolling.”
Watertown hosts Fort Atkinson today at 1:50 p.m. and Reedsburg at 5 p.m.
Pitching — HO: Johnson (W) 3 in 6, Paul (Wk) 11 in 4, Labraco (Wk) 5 in 2. R: Johnson (W) 2, Paul (Wk) 8, Labraco (Wk) 5. SO: Johnson (W) 10, Paul (Wk) 0, Labraco (Wk) 3. BB: Johnson (W) 1, Paul (Wk) 3, Labraco (Wk) 4
Tuesday’s result
WATERTOWN 11, STOUGHTON 1
Cali Craig-Snell tossed a three-hitter with six strikeouts and no walks in Watertown’s 11-1 Badger East softball win over Stoughton on Tuesday night at Brandt-Quirk Park.
Watertown (14-3, 9-2 in conference) collected 12 hits, including three each by Craig-Snell and Cassidy Peplinski out of the top two spots in the batting order. Drew Hinrichs, Alyx Johnson and Allison Howlett each drove in two runs.
