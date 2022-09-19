Watertown’s boys soccer team played to a 0-0 draw with Sauk Prairie Friday night at Landsverk Field.

It was a good battle with both teams creating some excellent chances at goal. The Eagles edged the Goslings slightly in shots (14-10), but it was the greater edge in shots on goal (11-5) that forced Watertown goalkeeper Roberto Ortega, Jr. to come up with some clutch diving saves.

