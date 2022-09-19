Watertown’s boys soccer team played to a 0-0 draw with Sauk Prairie Friday night at Landsverk Field.
It was a good battle with both teams creating some excellent chances at goal. The Eagles edged the Goslings slightly in shots (14-10), but it was the greater edge in shots on goal (11-5) that forced Watertown goalkeeper Roberto Ortega, Jr. to come up with some clutch diving saves.
“It was a well-played match on both sides,” Watertown boys soccer coach Clayton Kratzer said.
“They had the edge in the first half and we had the edge in the second half. We both had some really nice shots on goal, but we also had a few late in the second half that just missed. Two that went just a foot or two wide of the post and another that hit the crossbar.
“We more than doubled our shots in the second half and put the majority on goal. We’ve been working hard on finishing and getting guys to pull the trigger. It’s been better, but still not where we need to be. I told them “the goal isn’t moving, you know where it’s going to be. Keep your head down and strike the moment you see a little opening”. We had some of that this match which is definitely encouraging.”
Ortega, Jr. finished with 14 saves while Sauk Prairie keeper Thiago Viera had four saves.
“Roberto had a great game as did the entire defensive unit in front of him,” Kratzer said. “Sophomore defender Brayden Schmidt had one of his most complete games this season. He did his job really well tonight and also cleaned up some mistakes from others when needed. Juniors Noah Gilbertsen and Tyler Kraemer, and freshmen Aidan Scholze and Kieran McCarthy rounded out the defensive group. They all had a part in keeping the clean sheet and they all played the entire 80 minutes. It was a great group effort.
Watertown hosts DeForest Tuesday night and travels to Fort Atkinson on Friday night.
