MILTON — Watertown’s volleyball team won the Badger East Conference tournament on Saturday to finish second behind Waunakee in the final overall standings.

The Goslings finished 5-0 on the day, starting with pool play wins over Beaver Dam (19-25, 25-11, 15-8), Monona Grove (25-13, 25-13) and Stoughton (25-15, 25-18). In bracket play, Watertown swept DeForest 25-15, 25-22 to reach the finals, then won the title match over Waunakee 25-23, 16-25, 15-9.

