Watertown's volleyball team won the Badger East Conference tournament on Saturday in Milton. The back row from left are head coach Erin Steuerwald, Allison Zerjav, Amara Denault, Kylei Braatz, Abby Walsh, Lucy Spende, Annaliese Hesse, assistant coach Nicole Schwager and bus driver Bob Kleinsteiber. The front row from left are Olivia Gwidt, Cassidy Peplinski, Kallie Feder, Payton Roets and Lucie Hickey.
MILTON — Watertown’s volleyball team won the Badger East Conference tournament on Saturday to finish second behind Waunakee in the final overall standings.
The Goslings finished 5-0 on the day, starting with pool play wins over Beaver Dam (19-25, 25-11, 15-8), Monona Grove (25-13, 25-13) and Stoughton (25-15, 25-18). In bracket play, Watertown swept DeForest 25-15, 25-22 to reach the finals, then won the title match over Waunakee 25-23, 16-25, 15-9.
The victory over the Warriors served as payback for a 3-0 home loss to Waunakee just two days prior. Waunakee held on to win the overall title by virtue of its 7-0 conference record and second place finish at the tournament. A road loss to Fort Atkinson earlier this season cost Watertown a chance to share the overall title with Waunakee.
Senior setter Payton Roets put up 100 assists and added 39 digs for the Goslings. Junior outside hitters Kylei Braatz led Watertown in kills with 34 and added seven blocks. Senior middle Abby Walsh added 26 kills and a team-high 15 blocks. Senior libero Kallie Feder had a team-leading 51 digs. Senior outside hitter Lucy Spende led the team in aces with 14. Senior outside hitter Amara Denault added 16 kills. Junior middle Annaliese Hesse added seven blocks. Senior defensive specialist Olivia Gwidt added 32 digs. Sophomore defensive specialist Cassidy Peplinski had 41 digs.
"Each kid on the team brings a unique strength and when they all come together, they sure are tough to beat,” Watertown volleyball coach Erin Steuerwald said.
"Super proud of their drive today. We've had a challenging week and to see them come together and watch different kids step up for each other in different matches was something really special. It was fun to have a rematch from Thursday with Waunakee for the championship.
"Abby Walsh's blocking was unstoppable, and Kylei Braatz was a huge offensive threat for us. Lucy Spende's serving really put us over the edge giving us eight aces over the course of the three sets. Our defense was also so consistent, led by Kallie Feder picking up so much for us today. Super proud of their drive and to see their hard work pay off. We are playing some of our best volleyball right when it matters.”
Watertown travels to play Sauk Prairie in a Badger Conference crossover match on Thursday to close out the regular season.
