Watertown junior Alexis Huebner challenges a clearance by DeForest defender Carley O'Connor during a Badger East girls soccer match on Tuesday at Landsverk Field. Huebner scored a first half goal for the Goslings, who lost 4-1.
Watertown senior Natalia Cortes is denied a prime scoring chance when DeForest keeper Meta Fischer covers up a loose ball during the first half of a Badger East girls soccer match on Tuesday at Landsverk Field. Fischer later stopped a penalty kick to help the Norskies win 4-1.
Watertown junior Morgan Scher serves a ball into the attacking third to set up a scoring chance during a Badger East girls soccer match against DeForest on Tuesday at Landsverk Field. DeForest won 4-1.
Watertown keeper Cianna Boettcher comes off her line in time to force a shot wide of the goal by DeForest's Rylan Oberg (21) during a Badger East girls soccer match on Tuesday at Landsverk Field. DeForest won 4-1.
Watertown junior Alexis Huebner challenges a clearance by DeForest defender Carley O'Connor during a Badger East girls soccer match on Tuesday at Landsverk Field. Huebner scored a first half goal for the Goslings, who lost 4-1.
Watertown senior Natalia Cortes is denied a prime scoring chance when DeForest keeper Meta Fischer covers up a loose ball during the first half of a Badger East girls soccer match on Tuesday at Landsverk Field. Fischer later stopped a penalty kick to help the Norskies win 4-1.
Watertown junior Morgan Scher serves a ball into the attacking third to set up a scoring chance during a Badger East girls soccer match against DeForest on Tuesday at Landsverk Field. DeForest won 4-1.
Watertown keeper Cianna Boettcher comes off her line in time to force a shot wide of the goal by DeForest's Rylan Oberg (21) during a Badger East girls soccer match on Tuesday at Landsverk Field. DeForest won 4-1.
Karina Kuzdas scored two second half goals to push DeForest past Watertown’s girls soccer team 4-1 in a Badger East match on Tuesday at Landsverk Field.
The Goslings let in another early goal in the fifth minute off the foot of Rylan Oberg, but created a lot of attack and put five shots on goal in the first half, one of which lead to junior Alexis Huebner finding her first goal of the season off a pass from senior Kirsten Kwapil.
Watertown was awarded a penalty kick early in the second half, but couldn’t place it past the DeForest goalkeeper. Deforest scored three unanswered goals after that to secure the 4-1 win.
"The girls played very well tonight,” Watertown assistant girls soccer coach Clayton Kratzer said. "Other than the early goal, the first half was excellent. We put more shots on goal than DeForest and had some creative buildup rather than just serving long balls. We were very happy to go into halftime tied up. DeForest pressed hard in the second half but we were still able to build up our attack. (Sophomore) Morgan (Scher) worked really hard to create the PK chance early in the half. It’s unlucky the goalkeeper guessed right and stopped the attempt which would have put us up 2-1.
"Just like against MG last night, DeForest started taking shots from distance after the PK, trying to use the strong wind to their advantage. They found the net three times in nine minutes which put the game out of reach. The girls still battled that whole second half and we had some really nice chances throughout. We definitely feel like the result was better than the score indicates. We’ll need to work at training on staying organized defensively and shutting down those long shots."
Watertown travels to face Fort Atkinson on Friday at 6 p.m.
JV wins: Watertown's JV defeated DeForest 3-2.
DEFOREST 4, WATERTOWN 1
DeForest 1 3 — 4
Watertown 1 0 — 1
D — Oberg (Carrillo) 5:00
W — Huebner (Kwapil) 33:00
D — Kuzdas 65:00
D — Kuzdas 69:00
D — Flowers 74:00
Shots — D 12, W 7
Saves — D (Fischer 7), W (Boettcher 11)
Monday's result
MONONA GROVE 6, WATERTOWN 0
MONONA — Delaney Bracken scored two goals and added an assist for Monona Grove in a 6-0 Badger East girls soccer win over Watertown on Monday.
The Goslings gave up an early goal in the first minute of play, but played well the remainder of the half and held the Silver Eagles to their one goal lead. Monona Grove started shooting from distance in the second half and found the net five times in 20 minutes to put the game away.
"I really feel like we should have been in this game more than we were,” Watertown assistant girls soccer coach Clayton Kratzer said. "The first half was solid aside from the first minute when we let them cross too easily right into the 6 yard box. The wind kind of held the ball up and it was an easy volley in from MG just a few feet from goal."
In the second half, MG came out firing from distance.
"I assume that was an adjustment they purposefully made because they only took four shots outside the 18 in the first half and increased it to 10 in the second, and even their shots inside the 18 were from distance," Kratzer said. "All five of the second half goals were 15 yards or more away and all near the corners of the 18. I think they recognized space they had in those areas and took advantage of it.
"In terms of statistics for possession, pass success percentage, and pass strings, both teams were fairly even. The big difference was the shot taking and making ability of the MG attackers. They took 24 shots and put 17 on target, including six that found the back of the net. They were just very efficient tonight."
JV falls: Watertown’s JV lost to Monona Grove 5-1.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.