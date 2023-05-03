Karina Kuzdas scored two second half goals to push DeForest past Watertown’s girls soccer team 4-1 in a Badger East match on Tuesday at Landsverk Field.

The Goslings let in another early goal in the fifth minute off the foot of Rylan Oberg, but created a lot of attack and put five shots on goal in the first half, one of which lead to junior Alexis Huebner finding her first goal of the season off a pass from senior Kirsten Kwapil.

