Watertown’s second chance effort against Milton was first rate.
Nine days after Milton pitcher Gwen Baker threw a perfect game in a 4-0 win over the Goslings, the two teams faced off again at Brandt-Quirk Park to determine the Badger East championship.
"We actually had nothing to lose,” Watertown softball coach Patty Jansen said. "After the first game, we’ve been working for this for the last seven days, just to get to this game. As we warmed up today, that was our motto. We have nothing to lose, so we go out to win it.”
Freshman Cali-Craig Snell and sophomore Alyx Johnson teamed up to outduel Baker in the rematch as Watertown defeated Milton 3-1 on Friday night to earn the program’s first conference championship since sharing the Badger East title with Monroe in 2019.
Milton (19-2) got on the board first with a run in the second inning. Catcher Kenzie Marquardt hit a one-out single to left and courtesy runner Kaelyn Whitehead scored on shortstop Kylie Reed’s RBI double to deep left.
Watertown (18-3) finally put pressure on Milton’s defense, starting with an unsuccessful rally in the second inning. Johnson singled to right with one out and right fielder Evelyn Rhodes bunted and reached on an error which put runners at second and third with no outs.
Jansen elected to allow the bottom of the order to swing away and Baker responded by striking out second baseman Abby Walsh, third baseman Allison Howlett and designated player Olivia Edyvean.
Craig-Snell and her defense worked out of a two-out jam in the top of the third. Baker reached on an error and Julia Wolf singled to left, but Walsh retired Trinity Harris on a 4-3 groundout to end the threat.
"That’s Abby,” Jansen said. "She’s a mainstay there. I don’t know if there’s a better second baseman in our conference. She just goes and gets every ball. You don’t even have to watch. Just let her finish and write it down, 4-3.”
The Goslings broke through against Baker with two unearned runs in the bottom of the third.
Craig-Snell hit a ground ball to the third base side, and when the ball was bobbled, she dove head first and beat the throw to put the lead runner aboard.
“Crazy,” Johnson said. "That’s just a smart play. You know the ball’s on the ground, you know it’s going to be close, but just the momentum you get from putting yourself on the ground, laying everything out there for this team, it was just incredible.”
"I try not to (slide),” Craig-Snell said. “Whatever it takes.”
Shortstop Cassidy Peplinski sacrificed Craig-Snell over to second and catcher Drew Hinrichs hit another ground ball to the left side and reached on an error. That put runners at the corners for Johnson, whose two-run single to center drove in Craig-Snell and courtesy runner Aubrey Fendt to put the Goslings up 2-1.
Johnson was thrown out at third to end the inning, but not before getting a second consecutive hit off the talented Butler recruit. Johnson later drew a walk to reach base in all three of her at-bats.
"Gwen’s a great pitcher,” Johnson said. "We just knew that she was going to come with something breaking outside, so my game plan was to lay off the high stuff and just drive that pitch to that side of the field and that’s what I did.”
Marquardt notched her second hit of the game off Craig-Snell to lead off the top of the fourth, but Reed popped out to Hinrichs, Molly Baker’s soft liner was run down by Walsh in shallow right and Ella Knoble grounded out to first baseman Ava Novotny.
The Goslings added an insurance run in the bottom of the fourth.
Rhodes singled to right, stole second, advanced to third on Walsh’s sacrifice bunt and beat the throw to the plate after Howlett hit into a fielder’s choice on the third base side.
“(Our hitters) made some adjustments at the plate,” Jansen said. "We were going for broke. We were going to send the house if we had to. We had some great base running and some great chances.
"We’re not a bunting team. We don’t do a whole lot of it. They’ve worked really hard at getting where we want to be. They have that who’s got next mentality. They absolutely love playing together on this team. So proud of them.”
Johnson relieved Craig-Snell and held the Red Hawks scoreless the rest of the way.
She retired the side in order in the fifth, getting two ground balls to Howlett and Walsh while striking out Lynden Briggs. Milton went down in order once again in the sixth. Craig-Snell caught a soft line out, Johnson fielded a comebacker and junior center fielder Kelsie Schuett tracked down a line drive by Marquardt.
Johnson needed only to retire the 7-8-9 hitters in the order in the seventh to end it, but the Red Hawks didn’t go down easy. Reed hit a grounder to Howlett and beat the short hop throw to get the lead runner aboard, and Molly Baker followed with a fly ball single to right.
Visions of a disastrous loss at Beaver Dam the previous Friday, when Johnson was on the mound while the Golden Beavers scored three runs in the seventh to win 4-3, came to mind.
"It did,” Jansen said. "I’m like, oh no, not again. They stuck it out. That’s that group. They are in this moment for each other. We don’t have a selfish player here.”
Johnson got Knoble to pop out to her. Walsh showed off her tremendous range once again for the second out, running down a shallow fly ball from Baker for the second out.
"Not going to lie, I was a little nervous there,” Walsh said. "I saw the ball coming my way, and I was like, 'OK Abby, you better make a play. 'Luckily, it just went in the glove.
"It’s nice to be able to trust our pitchers so much. We never felt nervous with either of them on the mound. It’s nice to know we’ve got them supporting us on the mound and that we’ve got their backs.”
Johnson finished the game by striking out Briggs swinging to end it. The ghosts of Beaver Dam were now exorcised.
"I would be lying if I said no (I wasn’t thinking about that loss),” Johnson said. "But that’s one thing I have been working on since I got back into pitching is wanting the ball in my hands and trusting myself. Give me the ball and I am going to go finish that.
"Coach Jansen and I talked about it after Beaver Dam. Yeah, that last inning sucked, but we’re going to get better from it. We got better after the Beaver Dam loss, and without the Beaver Dam loss, I don’t think we would be standing here right now. I think we all got better from that.”
Craig-Snell allowed one earned run on four hits with three strikeouts and one walk. Johnson allowed no runs on one hit with two strikeouts and no walks. Baker allowed three runs (one earned) on five hits with eight strikeouts and one walk over six innings.
"We debated all day, what are we going to do,” Jansen said. "AJ was pitching last night and knowing we have three games tomorrow. It just made sense to do it this way and they were fantastic."
Whether it’s been lights out leadoff hitting, great fielding at shortstop or being an excellent 1B compliment to Johnson’s 1A status, Craig-Snell has been a beast in her first varsity season.
"It felt amazing (to get this win today),” Craig-Snell said. "I know my team has my back all the time. It just feels so good. I’ve been waiting so long to be a part of this team. I’m so glad to be able to be coached by Jansen. I love these girls. It’s so fun to be here.”
Johnson’s sure happy to have her on board.
"We’re just a great duo,” Johnson said. "We have each other’s back through and through. We trust each other 100 percent. Whoever’s not pitching, the other person has each other’s back on the field and we’re like each other’s biggest cheerleaders.”
Watertown takes on second-ranked Superior and has a rematch with ninth-ranked Chippewa Falls today as part of a three-game set at the Chippewa Falls tournament. Rest assured, the Goslings will be savoring this conference championship during the long bus ride up I-94.
"It only took me four years,” Walsh said. "It’s exciting. All the work that we’ve put in. For me, the last three years, all of us, this whole entire season, we’ve been working hard and it’s nice to see it pay off."
WATERTOWN 3, MILTON 1
Milton 010 000 0 — 1 5 4
Watertown 002 100 X — 3 4 2
WP: Craig-Snell
LP: G. Baker
Milton (ab-r-h-rbi) — Benash 3-0-0-0, Briggs 4-0-0-0, G. Baker 3-0-0-0, Wolf 3-0-1-0, Harris 3-0-0-0, Marquardt 3-0-2-0, Reed 3-0-1-1, M. Baker 3-0-1-0, Knoble 3-0-0-0, Severance 0-0-0-0, Whitehead 0-1-0-0 Totals 28-1-5-1
Watertown (ab-r-h-rbi) — Craig-Snell 3-1-0-0, Peplinski 3-0-0-0, Hinrichs 3-0-0-0, Johnson 2-0-2-2, Rhodes 2-1-1-0, Walsh 2-0-0-0, Howlett 3-0-1-1, Edyvean 2-0-0-0, Fendt 0-1-0-0, Postma 0-0-0-0 Totals 22-3-4-3
2B — M (Reed)
Pitching — HO: G. Baker (M) 4 in 6, Craig-Snell (W) 4 in 4, Johnson (W) 1 in 3. R: G. Baker (M) 3, Craig-Snell (W) 1, Johnson (W) 0. SO: G. Baker (M) 8, Craig-Snell (W) 3, Johnson (W) 2. BB: G. Baker (M) 1, Craig-Snell (W) 1, Johnson (W) 0
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.