DeForest hitters had more success in the rematch with Watertown.
So did the Goslings.
Two days after Watertown sophomore Alyx Johnson no-hit the Norskies in DeForest, they put two earned runs on her in the first inning on Thursday at Brandt-Quirk Park.
But the Goslings, who stranded 11 in a 1-0 victory in the previous meeting, made sure to bring runners in this time around.
Watertown tied the game with single runs in the first and third innings, then broke the game open with four-run rallies in the fourth and sixth for a 10-2 Badger East victory.
Freshman shortstop Cali Craig-Snell had four hits including a pair of doubles and drove in two runs out of the leadoff spot, and the top six batters in the order contributed for Watertown (11-1, 6-0 in conference).
The Goslings batted around in the fourth.
Sophomore right fielder Evelyn Rhodes, who made the defensive play of the game on a diving catch on a shallow flare down the line in the top of the fourth, sparked the rally with a one-out double to left center in the bottom of the inning.
Freshman first baseman Ava Novotny provided the clutch two-out hit missing in the previous matchup, an RBI double to left to break the 2-2 tie.
Craig-Snell drove in Novotny with her second double of the game, and Watertown extended the rally when sophomore left fielder Cassidy Peplinski reached on an infield error.
Junior catcher Drew Hinrichs made that hurt with a two-run double to right to push the lead to 6-2.
Watertown padded the lead in the sixth, scoring four runs on three hits and three errors. Olivia Edyvean had the key hit, a two-run single to left.
Johnson, who drove in the tying run in the third on a bases loaded walk, went four innings and earned the decision. She allowed two runs on five hits with one strikeout and no walks.
Craig-Snell finished up with three scoreless innings in relief, allowing three hits with two strikeouts and no walks.
“A great team effort tonight to pull off a come from behind victory,” Watertown softball coach Patty Jansen said.
“Alyx and Cali combined for the win, both keeping hitters off balance-and our defense continues to keep all of our games close.
“Drew continues to swing a hot bat. Evelyn has been squaring balls up and Cali has been the hot bat that continues to give us chances. If we can pull it all together, we are a tough team to play.”
Watertown hosts Reedsburg on Saturday at 11 a.m.
WATERTOWN 10, DEFOREST 2
DeForest 200 000 0 — 2 8 4
Watertown 101 404 X — 10 11 1
WP: Johnson
LP: Steffen
DeForest (ab-r-h-rbi) — Smith 4-0-1-0, Parmenter 3-0-0-0, Schroeder 3-1-3-0, Melter 3-1-1-0, Kalstrom 3-0-2-2, Reierson 2-0-1-0, Steffen 3-0-0-0, McLean 2-0-0-0, Pettineo 1-0-0-0, Prusakiewicz 3-0-0-0, Caracci 0-0-0-0, Tonopacki 27-2-8-2
Watertown (ab-r-h-rbi) — Craig-Snell 4-3-4-2, Peplinski 2-1-1-0, Hinrichs 3-0-2-3, Johnson 2-1-0-1, Walsh 4-0-1-0, Edyvean 3-0-1-2, Rhodes 4-1-1-0, Howlett 3-0-0-0, Postma 1-1-0-0, Novotny 3-2-1-1, Fendt 0-1-0-0, Schuett 0-0-0-0 Totals 29-10-11-9
2B — D (Schroeder, Kallstrom), W (Craig-Snell (2), Rhodes, Hinrichs)
Pitching — HO: Steffen (D) 8 in 4.2, Schroeder (D) 3 in 1.1, Johnson (W) 5 in 4, Craig-Snell (W) 3 in 3. R: Steffen (D) 6, Schroeder (D) 4, Johnson (W) 2, Craig-Snell (W) 0. SO: Steffen (D) 3, Schroeder (D) 0, Johnson (W) 1, Craig-Snell (W) 2. BB: Steffen (D) 4, Schroeder (D) 1, Johnson (W) 0, Craig-Snell (W) 0
