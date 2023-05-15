CHIPPEWA FALLS - Watertown's softball team finished 1-2 at the Chippewa Falls tournament on Saturday.
The Goslings lost to second-ranked Superior (4-1), defeated Rice Lake (9-4) and lost a rematch with ninth-ranked Chippewa Falls (4-0).
Watertown (19-5), fresh off a grueling 3-1 win over Milton in the Badger East championship game on Friday night, trekked three-plus hours to Casper Park for the opening game at 10 a.m. The Goslings weren't sharp to start off, allowing two runs in the top of the first inning due in part to an error and a passed ball.
That would be enough for pitcher Haley Zembo, who tossed a two-hitter with 10 strikeouts and three walks for Superior (18-0). Cali Craig-Snell took the loss, allowing four runs (two earned) on five hits with two strikeouts and two walks.
Craig-Snell drove in Watertown's only run in the fifth. Olivia Edyvean drew a leadoff walk and courtesy runner Aubrey Fendt was sacrificed over to second by Ava Novotny. Craig-Snell delivered a two-out RBI double to left from there.
Allison Howlett took to the mound and delivered for the Goslings in their win over Rice Lake, allowing four runs (three earned) on five hits with six strikeouts and six walks in a complete-game decision. The top three batters in Rice Lake's order accounted for all five hits. Leadoff batter Madi Rowe hit a pair of solo home runs for the Warriors (6-14).
Left fielder Cassidy Peplinski led the Goslings at the plate, going 3-for-4 with three RBIs. She hit an RBI double in the second and a two-run single in the fourth. Alyx Johnson, Evelyn Rhodes and Abby Walsh hit consecutive doubles during the four-run rally in the fourth.
Chippewa Falls (14-4) avenged a 7-3 loss at Watertown's tournament last month, breaking a scoreless tie through five with a pair of two-run rallies in the sixth and seventh.
Delaney Berg outdueled Johnson in this one, allowing no runs on five hits with eight strikeouts and one walk. Johnson gave up four earned runs on seven hits with six strikeouts and two walks.
Peplinski was 2-for-2 with a walk and finished the day with six hits.
Watertown hosts Germantown in the regular season finale on Tuesday.
Game 1
SUPERIOR 4, WATERTOWN 1
Superior 201 001 0 - 4 5 1
Watertown 000 010 0 - 1 2 2
WP: Zembo
LP: Craig-Snell
Superior (ab-r-h-rbi) - Johnson 4-1-1-0, Raye 3-2-2-1, Fish 3-0-0-0, Luostari 1-0-0-2, Robillard 2-0-0-0, Corbett 3-1-1-0, Saari 3-0-1-1, DeGraef 2-0-0-0, Visger 3-0-0-0 Totals 24-4-5-4
Watertown (ab-r-h-rbi) - Craig-Snell 2-0-1-1, Peplinski 3-0-0-0, Johnson 3-0-0-0, Rhodes 2-0-0-0, Walsh 3-0-0-0, Howlett 3-0-1-0, Edyvean 2-0-0-0, Novotny 1-0-0-0, Postma 2-0-0-0, Fendt 0-1-0-0 Totals 21-1-2-1
2B - S (Corbett), W (Craig-Snell)
Pitching - HO: Zembo (S) 2 in 7, Craig-Snell (W) 5. R: Zembo (S) 1, Craig-Snell (W) 4. SO: Zembo (S) 10, Craig-Snell (W) 2. BB: Zembo (S) 3, Craig-Snell (W) 2
Game 2
WATERTOWN 9, RICE LAKE 4
Rice Lake 210 100 0 - 4 5 3
Watertown 131 400 X - 9 10 0
WP: Howlett
LP: Kalina
Rice Lake (ab-r-h-rbi) - Rowe 3-3-2-2, Kalina 3-0-2-0. Kunz 4-1-1-1, Anderson 3-0-0-0, Stenseth 1-0-0-0, Seelow 1-0-0-0, Saffert 3-0-0-0, Merrick 2-0-0-0, Musil 1-0-0-0, Mofle 3-0-0-0 Totals 24-4-5-3
Watertown (ab-r-h-rbi) - Craig-Snell 2-3-2-1, Peplinski 4-1-3-3, Johnson 4-1-2-1, Rhodes 3-1-1-1, Walsh 4-1-2-1, Howlett 4-0-0-0, Edyvean 2-0-0-0, Novotny 1-1-0-0, Fendt 2-1-0-0, Schuett 0-0-0-0 Totals 26-9-10-7
2B - W (Peplinski, Walsh, Craig-Snell, Rhodes, Johnson)
HR - RL (Rowe 2)
Pitching - HO: Kalina (RL) 4 in 3, Kunz (RL) 6 in 3, Howlett (W) 5 in 7. R: Kalina (RL) 5, Kunz (RL) 4, Howlett (W) 3. SO: Kalina (RL) 0, Kunz (RL) 1, Howlett (W) 6. BB: Kalina (RL) 6, Kunz (RL) 1, Howlett (W) 6
Game 3
CHIPPEWA FALLS 4, WATERTOWN 0
Chippewa Falls 000 002 2 - 4 7 1
Watertown 000 000 0 - 0 5 1
WP: Berg
LP: Johnson
Chippewa Falls (ab-r-h-rbi) - Johnston 2-0-2-2, Steinmetz 4-1-1-0, Baker 4-0-1-1, Bauer 3-0-0-0, Fjelstad 3-0-0-0, Olson 3-0-0-0, Shepherd 3-0-0-0, Buhrow 1-0-0-0, Kukuk 2-1-1-0, Sanborn 3-2-2-0, Boiteau 0-0-0-0 Totals 28-4-7-3
Watertown (ab-r-h-rbi) - Craig-Snell 4-0-0-0, Peplinski 2-0-2-0, Johnson 3-0-0-0, Walsh 3-0-0-0, Howlett 3-0-1-0, Edyvean 3-0-0-0, Novotny 3-0-1-0, Schuett 1-0-0-0, Fendt 1-0-0-0 Totals 26-0-5-0
2B - CF (Johnston)
Pitching - HO: Berg (CF) 5 in 7, Johnson (W) 7 in 7. R; Berg (CF) 0, Johnson (W) 4. SO: Berg (CF) 8, Johnson (W) 6. BB: Berg (CF) 1, Johnson (W) 2
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.