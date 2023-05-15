SUN PRAIRIE - Watertown's baseball team lost both games at the Sun Prairie East tournament on Saturday.
The Goslings lost to Sun Prairie East 5-2 and to Hudson 10-0.
Watertown (13-8) took a 2-0 lead on Sun Prairie East with single runs in the first two innings.
Jayden Ninmann drew a one-out walk in the first, pitcher Jake Hurtgen singled and Gideon Vana drove in the run with a groundout.
Caleb Hinkes drew a walk to lead off the second and scored on Ralph Haumschild's two-out RBI single to right.
Sun Prairie East (16-2) took advantage of nine walks from Hurtgen and chased him during a four-run rally in the fifth.
Hudson (13-3) collected 12 hits in the six-inning win over the Goslings. Caleb Hinkes took the loss. Cal Hurtgen had two hits.
"We had chances against Sun Prairie in the first game and they did a nice job defensively to eliminate a few of our scoring opportunities," Watertown baseball coach Andy Cashin said. "Jake did a great job and we led the majority of the game. We just need to find a way to push the lead in a game like that. Overall, I thought we got better today. We are all looking forward to next week."
Watertown travels to play Milton on Tuesday. If the Goslings win, they will take on Monona Grove for the Badger East championship on Friday.
Game 1
SUN PRAIRIE EAST 5, WATERTOWN 2
Watertown 110 000 0 - 2 5 2
Sun Prairie East 010 040 - 5 2 1
WP: Whetton
LP: J. Hurtgen
Watertown (ab-r-h-rbi) - C. Hurtgen 4-0-0-0, Ninmann 3-1-0-0, J. Hurtgen 3-0-1-0, Vana 3-0-0-1, Walter 2-0-1-0, Hinkes 2-1-0-0, Johnson 3-0-0-0, Fendt 3-0-1-0, Haumschild 3-0-2-1 Totals 26-2-5-2
Sun Prairie East (ab-r-h-rbi) - Ostrenga 1-0-0-1, Watkins 4-0-0-0, Glusick 4-0-0-0, Glusick 4-0-0-0, Hadley 3-1-1-0, Kavanaugh 2-1-1-0, Wendler 1-2-0-0, Richmond 3-1-0-1, Rauls 1-0-0-1, Damm 1-0-0-0 Totals 20-5-2-3
Pitching - HO: J. Hurtgen (W) 2 in 4.1, Walsh (W) 0 in 1.2, Whetton (SP) 4 in 5, Camp (SP) 1 in 2. R: J. Hurtgen (W) 4, Walsh (W) 1, Whetton (SP) 2, Camp (SP) 0. SO: J, Hurtgen (W) 3, Walsh (W) 0, Whetton (SP) 4, Camp (SP) 2. BB: J. Hurtgen (W) 9, Walsh (W) 0, Whetton (SP) 4, Camp (SP) 0
Game 2
HUDSON 10, WATERTOWN 0
Watertown 000 000 - 0 4 2
Hudson 301 231 - 10 12 1
WP: Hirsch
LP: Hinkes
Watertown (ab-r-h-rbi) - C. Hurtgen 4-0-2-0, Ninmann 3-0-1-0, J. Hurtgen 3-0-0-0, Schauer 2-0-0-0, Walter 2-0-0-0, Roethle 2-0-0-0, Johnson 3-0-1-0, Fendt 3-0-0-0, Tarr 0-0-0-0 Totals 22-0-4-0
Hudson (ab-r-h-rbi) - Lawrence 4-1-1-0, Carlson 3-0-2-2, Zeuli 3-3-1-0, Busson 3-2-1-3, Bezanson 3-0-3-2, Schwechler 0-0-0-0, Rambo 1-0-0-0, Brathol 2-1-2-1, Gavin 3-1-1-0, Abrahamson 2-1-0-0 Totals 28-10-12-8
2B - W (Johnson), H (Brathol)
HR - H (Busson)
Pitching - HO: Hinkes (W) 8 in 4, Walsh (W) 3 in 1, Fendt (W) 1 in 0.1, Hirsch (H) 3 in 5, Abrahamson (H) 1 in 1. R: Hinkes (W) 6, Walsh (W) 3, Fendt (W) 1, Hirsch (H) 0, Abrahamson (H) 0. SO: Hinkes (W) 1, Walsh (W) 1, Fendt (W) 0, Hirsch (H) 8, Abrahamson (H) 2. BB: Hinkes (W) 3, Walsh (W) 0, Fendt (W) 0, Hirsch (H) 4, Abrahamson (H) 1
