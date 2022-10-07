Goslings fall to Poynette/Portage on Senior Night Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email Oct 7, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Buy Now Watertown senior midfielder James Walker crosses the ball in during a boys soccer match against Poynette/Portage on Thursday at Landsverk Field. The Goslings lost on Senior Night, 2-1. Kevin Wilson Buy Now Watertown sophomore Waner Cordoba Ruiz had an assist for the Goslings in a 2-1 loss to Portage/Poynette on Thursday at Landsverk Field. Kevin Wilson Buy Now Watertown sophomore defender Brayden Schmidt marks Portage/Poynette's Luke Wilson during a boys soccer match on Thursday at Landsverk Field. Portage/Poynette won 2-1. Kevin Wilson Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Watertown’s boys soccer team lost to Portage/Poynette 2-1 on Thursday night at Landsverk Field.Despite outshooting the visitors 18-5, the Goslings came up short. Denzel Esquivel scored for Watertown off an assists from Waner Cordoba Ruiz at the 9-minute mark.The Goslings celebrated their seniors after game. Congratulations to Roberto Ortega Jr., Wyatt Steffanus, Denzel Esquivel, Eli Sloan, James Walker, and Isaac Ramirez.Watertown’s JV defeated Portage/Poynette JV 5-0PORTAGE/POYNETTE 2, WATERTOWN 1Poynette/Portage 2 0—2Watertown 1 0—1PP—Dylan Trudell 2:00W—Denzel Esquivel (Waner Cordoba Ruiz) 9:00PP—Emmet Brockely 34:00Shots—PP 5, W 18Saves—PP (Griffin Butson 19), W (Roberto Ortega, Jr. 2) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kevin Wilson Author email Follow Kevin Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 10-6
