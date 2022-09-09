WAUNAKEE — Watertown's boys soccer team lost 2-1 Thursday night to Waunakee.
The Warriors were awarded a penalty kick in the 25th minute from a tackle in the box to go up 1-0 in the first half. They went up 2-0 early in the second half off a nice strike from senior Stepan Khamenka. The Goslings didn’t drop their heads and halved the lead in the 59th minute when sophomore defender Brayden Schmidt sent in a well placed corner kick to senior Denzel Esquivel. Watertown worked hard to equalize but came up short.
"After some disappointing efforts, we finally played a solid game from start to finish,” Watertown boys soccer coach Clayton Kratzer said.
"Everyone contributed and played with intensity the whole 80 minutes. When we went down the second goal, we didn’t see anyone drop their heads or lower their intensity. We created a lot of opportunities and capitalized on one of them. Brayden’s corner was beautiful and Denzel finished it really cleanly. We’ve been hammering finishing all week so it was really nice to see. Roberto had a really nice one on one save that kept us in the match as well.
"We definitely had chances the last 20 minutes, but just couldn’t equalize. It’s tough to lose another game, especially when we came so close to drawing with one of the best teams in the conference, but this was a great result. The guys worked hard and played with fire. We need to bottle tonight up and be able to recreate it in coming matches. We have one of our last non-conference matches this Saturday evening in Pewaukee and we need to stay sharp for our big conference matches next week.”
