WAUNAKEE — Watertown's boys soccer team lost 2-1 Thursday night to Waunakee.

The Warriors were awarded a penalty kick in the 25th minute from a tackle in the box to go up 1-0 in the first half. They went up 2-0 early in the second half off a nice strike from senior Stepan Khamenka. The Goslings didn’t drop their heads and halved the lead in the 59th minute when sophomore defender Brayden Schmidt sent in a well placed corner kick to senior Denzel Esquivel. Watertown worked hard to equalize but came up short.

