Watertown junior midfielder Elizabeth Hafenstein prepares to cross the ball into the attacking third during a girls soccer match against Lake Country Lutheran on Friday at Landsverk Field. Watertown won 1-0.
Senior forward Lexy Schneider's first half goal gave Watertown's girls soccer team a 1-0 victory over Lake Country Lutheran in its home opener on Friday at Landsverk Field.
Despite the pressure put on LCL's defense, it took till the 20th minute for Watertown to score its opening and only goal for the night.
Morgan Scher won the ball on the right wing and sent a long ball into the box that bounced out a bit and ended up being volleyed by Annalese Hesse and netted by Schneider. It's Schneider's second goal of the season.
The second half saw Watertown take control of possession and barraging LCL with offensive pressure. Sophomore Zoey Chenoweth took authority as the center back and absolutely crushed any attacking efforts by LCL. Chenoweth, supported by Sophia Nieto, Hannah Streich, and Ellie Demet kept the ball out of Watertown's defensive third for the final 40 minutes.
"I was so pleased with the all out effort of the entire team specifically in the second half of our game," Watertown girls soccer coach Julie Muse said. "We were getting first touches on the ball, using our passing lanes, and winning corner kicks. In the end we couldn't convert additional goals, but one was all we needed."
Cianna Boettcher made six saves on the night for the Goslings, all of which took place in the first half.
