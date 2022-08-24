Watertown junior Lily Oiler rips a backhand winner during a 6-2, 7-5 victory over Reedsburg’s Stephanie Torres in the No. 1 singles match between the two teams on Tuesday at the Brandt/Quirk tennis courts. Watertown won 5-2.
Watertown’s girls tennis team won three singles flights and two doubles flights in a 5-2 victory over Reedsburg on Tuesday at the Brandt/Quirk tennis courts.
“This was a great match for our team,” Watertown girls tennis coach Andy Dobbins said. “They have been working so hard and improving daily, and to see the results of that is fun. This was a tight match and we pulled out all the close ones. The girls showed great mental toughness and stayed focused in the big moments. We will build on this and continue to improve.”
Lily Oiler won at No. 1 singles, 6-2, 7-5.
“I’m so proud of Lily and how she dug deep to pull out this match,” Dobbins said. “It was a grind from the beginning. Every point was long and Lily needed to stay consistent and play to her strengths. When she steps into her forehand and hits it with confidence, it’s a real weapon for her.
“Playing at the top of the lineup is never going to be easy, but Lily has earned this opportunity and she is ready for it. There are going to be ups and downs, but I’m so happy with how she handles herself on the court.”
At No. 3 singles, Ava Ashenfelter won a first set tiebreaker and prevailed 7-6 (5), 6-4. Maddy Braatz dominated in the No. 4 singles match and won 6-1, 6-0.
“Ava stayed so steady in her match and picked up her first career varsity win,” Dobbins said. “She is so calm and composed on the court. Her mental game and planning are one of her best strengths. She knows what to do on the court and is learning to build points. Every point in this match was a battle and she figured out a way to win.”
Lauren Kwapil and Kaitlyn Narkis won in straight sets at No. 1 doubles, as did the No. 2 doubles team of Abby Murray and Alora Thomas.
“Abby and Alora have been steadily improving and they put it all together in this match,” Dobbins said.0 “These girls think a lot about strategy on the court and make adjustments on their own. They are learning to get aggressive and finish points. I love their positive attitude on the court. I’m excited to see them continue to improve and become leaders on the team.”
