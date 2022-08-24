Lily Oiler
Watertown junior Lily Oiler rips a backhand winner during a 6-2, 7-5 victory over Reedsburg’s Stephanie Torres in the No. 1 singles match between the two teams on Tuesday at the Brandt/Quirk tennis courts. Watertown won 5-2.

 Kevin Wilson

Watertown’s girls tennis team won three singles flights and two doubles flights in a 5-2 victory over Reedsburg on Tuesday at the Brandt/Quirk tennis courts.

“This was a great match for our team,” Watertown girls tennis coach Andy Dobbins said. “They have been working so hard and improving daily, and to see the results of that is fun. This was a tight match and we pulled out all the close ones. The girls showed great mental toughness and stayed focused in the big moments. We will build on this and continue to improve.”

