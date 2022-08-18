Watertown lost its home tennis opener to Slinger 5-2 on Wednesday afternoon at the Brandt/Quirk tennis courts.
“After starting the season with some really tough competition, I was excited to see how we matched up with Slinger,” Watertown girls tennis coach Andy Dobbins said. “I saw a lot of good things in this match, top to bottom. Right now our biggest weakness is inexperience, and we just need to learn what it takes to be successful at this level. All of these girls have moved way up in the lineup since last season, so it’s going to take some time. We will get there and I’m excited to see the growth we will make.”
At No. 1 doubles, Lauren Kwapil and Kaitlyn Narkis prevailed in a super tiebreaker.
“Lauren and Kaitlyn pulled out a great win over a quality opponent,” Dobbins said. “They started out really slow in the first set, but they flipped the switch and played with a lot more energy. These two have been playing together since last season, and they put in a lot of work over the winter. They are just going to keep improving and the sky is the limit to what they can achieve.
Maddy Braatz also won by super tiebreaker at No. 4 singles.
“From day one, Maddy showed that she belonged in our singles lineup,” Dobbins said. “Her groundstrokes are very consistent and she hits with good pace. She uses her quickness to stay in points. I love her mental toughness and her attitude when she is locked in.”
