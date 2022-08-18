Watertown lost its home tennis opener to Slinger 5-2 on Wednesday afternoon at the Brandt/Quirk tennis courts.

“After starting the season with some really tough competition, I was excited to see how we matched up with Slinger,” Watertown girls tennis coach Andy Dobbins said. “I saw a lot of good things in this match, top to bottom. Right now our biggest weakness is inexperience, and we just need to learn what it takes to be successful at this level. All of these girls have moved way up in the lineup since last season, so it’s going to take some time. We will get there and I’m excited to see the growth we will make.”

Load comments