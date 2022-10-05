Watertown senior midfielder Wyatt Steffanus sends the ball up during a boys soccer match against Stoughton on Tuesday at Landsverk Field. Steffanus drew a foul which set up a second half penalty kick which was converted by Brayden Schmidt. The Goslings played Stoughton to a 1-1 draw.
Watertown’s boys soccer team drew 1-1 with Stoughton Tuesday night at Landsverk Field.
The Goslings let in another early goal in the seventh minute to go behind until after halftime. In the 52nd minute, senior Wyatt Steffanus drew a foul in the box for a PK that sophomore Brayden Schmidt placed wide in the left corner of goal to equalize.
Watertown threatened after that and Stoughton put three shots on goal in the last 8 minutes. Senior goalkeeper Roberto Ortega, Jr. had to dive to his right to slap one away to salvage the draw.
“We played a poor first 20 minutes with bad touches and rushed passing,” Watertown boys soccer coach Clayton Kratzer said. “I don’t know if there was too much adrenaline in them or what the issue was, but we settled into the next 20 minutes and the second half. We took 11 shots in the second half alone and put 6 of them on goal, but not far enough out of reach of the Stoughton goalkeeper.
“Brayden is our starting centerback and was injured in the 5th minute. Not having him on the field didn’t help with letting in that early goal. In the second half he was able to get back on the field and we put him in the midfield to spark the offense. We definitely created a lot of good chances during his time there, but couldn’t get one in other than the PK. We moved him back for the last 20 minutes and were still able to create good chances, but couldn’t get the go ahead goal.
“It’s a solid draw and it’s not another loss so we need to be optimistic about the result and get ready for Portage/Poynette on Thursday night. It’s our Senior Night so I know we all want to make it a positive night for our seniors and their families in the stands.”
