Watertown's girls soccer team drew 1-1 with Stoughton Tuesday night.

The Goslings took an early lead when junior Calli Tuchscherer buried a penalty kick in the 11th minute. Tuchscherer was taken down in the box by the Vikings goalkeeper to draw the foul. Stoughton equalized in the 42nd minute off a well-placed corner kick that was volleyed into goal. Both teams would play a physical final 38 minutes to earn the 1-1 draw.

