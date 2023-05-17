Watertown's girls soccer team drew 1-1 with Stoughton Tuesday night.
The Goslings took an early lead when junior Calli Tuchscherer buried a penalty kick in the 11th minute. Tuchscherer was taken down in the box by the Vikings goalkeeper to draw the foul. Stoughton equalized in the 42nd minute off a well-placed corner kick that was volleyed into goal. Both teams would play a physical final 38 minutes to earn the 1-1 draw.
"It was an even game in terms of statistics but uneven in terms of the flow,” Watertown assistant girls soccer coach Clayton Kratzer said.
"We’d string some good possession, but then Stoughton would make some good runs through our defensive half. We’d have some good build-up, but then we’d have some poor touches and be on the defense again. Aside from letting them score early in the second half, we limited their chances a lot compared to the first half. They had less than half the shot attempts in the second compared to the first and we forced more saves in the second. Stoughton has scored a lot of goals this season so it was a good result to hold them to one.
Next up for the Goslings is Portage at home on Youth Night. All the local Park & Rec and club players are encouraged to attend the match and there will be some great items raffled off at halftime.
