Watertown's boys soccer team drew 1-1 with Edgerton Thursday at Landsverk Field.
The Goslings were able to possess about 75% of the first half and take 12 shots but couldn’t get any of them past Edgerton goalkeeper Isaac Zielke.
Watertown was awarded a free kick about 40 yards out in the 56th minute that sophomore defender Brayden Schmidt struck hard and clean to the upper right side of the goal. Zielke jumped up and got his fingertips on it but couldn’t stop it from finding the back of the net.
The Goslings continued to press, and sophomore Elliott Small gave the team their best chance at an insurance goal in the 65th minute when he sweetly laced a volley shot at goal that Zielke had the reflexes to react to and save. Edgerton elevated their game in the second half and found their equalizer in the 74th minute.
"Kudos to Edgerton for playing a good second half,” Watertown boys soccer coach Clayton Kratzer said. "They had a great last 10 minutes. We were still building and creating chances in the attacking third, but so were they in those last 10. However, we need to learn how to close out a game with confidence. That’s where the youth of the team shows. If the opposing team shows some pressure or gets a goal, we have the tendency to lose some confidence and start chasing and reacting rather than digging in and playing our game.
"It’s a learning process, but all the guys new to varsity this year are seeing quickly that there isn’t much time to adjust. I know they’ll figure more out with each match, but we need to start settling into matches better, especially ones where we win the possession battle and outshoot more than 2 to 1. The bright side of the night was our commitment to building attacks and taking a large number of shots. Brayden’s goal off the free kick was a laser and Elliott’s volley shot was so beautifully timed and cleanly struck.
"We’ll want to continue that attacking and shooting aggressiveness when we travel to Reedsburg on Tuesday.”
Both varsity and JV play at 5 p.m.
WATERTOWN 1, EDGERTON 1
Edgerton 0 1 — 1
Watertown 0 1 — 1
W — Schmidt 56:00
E — Hankes 74:00
Saves — E (Zielke 10), W (Steffanus 7)
