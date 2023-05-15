Madelynn Braatz
 Kevin Wilson

Watertown senior Maddy Braatz celebrated Senior Night with two goals as the Goslings defeated Beaver Dam 4-2 in a Badger Conference girls soccer match on Friday.

Braatz gave Watertown an early lead with a nice strike from distance in the ninth minute. Junior Morgan Scher doubled the lead in the 24th off a (freshman) Hannah Streich assist. Braatz struck again early in the second half to secure her brace in the 43rd with another goal from distance.

