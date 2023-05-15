Watertown senior Maddy Braatz celebrated Senior Night with two goals as the Goslings defeated Beaver Dam 4-2 in a Badger Conference girls soccer match on Friday.
Braatz gave Watertown an early lead with a nice strike from distance in the ninth minute. Junior Morgan Scher doubled the lead in the 24th off a (freshman) Hannah Streich assist. Braatz struck again early in the second half to secure her brace in the 43rd with another goal from distance.
A Watertown foul outside the 18 yard box gave Beaver Dam a free kick that senior Maddie Kuenzi placed over Watertown senior goalkeeper Cianna Boettcher’s outstretched gloves.
Watertown senior Natalia Cortes restored the 3 goal cushion in the 53rd, but another foul around the box gave Kuenzi the opportunity to place another free kick out of Boettcher’s reach to get within two. The Goslings would hold on from there.
"We played a solid game, but just made some silly mistakes at times," Watertown assistant girls soccer coach Clayton Kratzer said.
"Kuenzi did a great job placing the free kicks and we even gave her a third opportunity late in the match that she banged off the crossbar. We just didn’t play out of pressure well in those few moments. Overall, our build-up and our defending was solid, but instead of just bending tonight, we broke a few times.
"Some of that maybe could have been improved with some late game possession, but, in the end, the girls did a lot of great things and it’s a good win for our senior night. And to get great production from our seniors was icing on the cake. Maddy scored a brace with some great distance goals and Nat kept her scoring streak going. Morgan and Hannah continue to play well and linked up tonight as well.
"At halftime, we recognized and thanked all of our seniors for all their hard work throughout their high school playing career – Rylee Bilgrien, Cianna Boettcher, Maddy Braatz, Natalia Cortes, Kirsten Kwapil, Gabby Schmidt, and Lexy Schneider. We all wish them luck with their post high school plans."
The Goslings host Stoughton on Tuesday and Portage on Thursday.
