STOUGHTON — Eliot Roethle threw six innings and Jake Hurtgen worked a scoreless seventh in relief as Watertown’s baseball team defeated Stoughton 4-1 in a Badger East baseball game on Tuesday.

Watertown (12-6, 8-4 in conference) scored a run in the top of the first inning and never trailed. Cal Hurtgen led off the game with a single to left, advanced to third on a ground ball single to left by Jayden Ninmann and scored on Jake Hurtgen’s sacrifice fly to left.

