STOUGHTON — Eliot Roethle threw six innings and Jake Hurtgen worked a scoreless seventh in relief as Watertown’s baseball team defeated Stoughton 4-1 in a Badger East baseball game on Tuesday.
Watertown (12-6, 8-4 in conference) scored a run in the top of the first inning and never trailed. Cal Hurtgen led off the game with a single to left, advanced to third on a ground ball single to left by Jayden Ninmann and scored on Jake Hurtgen’s sacrifice fly to left.
The Goslings went up 2-0 in the top of the fifth. Landon Fendt singled to center, stole second and scored on Ralph Haumschild’s fly ball single to right. The team’s No. 9 hitter in the lineup finished the game with two hits.
“I found the confidence in myself at the plate with my team behind helping me along the way,” Haumschild said. “ I can’t wait to continue the energy we have for Friday’s game.”
Stoughton (4-14, 2-10) scored an unearned run after an error in the bottom of the fifth inning, but Roethle pitched out of a bases loaded jam with a strikeout to escape with no further damage. He allowed six hits with seven strikeouts and four walks.
Watertown scored two insurance runs in the seventh. Gideon Vana led off with a fly ball single to center, but was forced out when Haumschild reached on a fielder’s choice. With two outs, Cal Hurtgen singled to center to drive in Haumschild. Ninmann followed with an RBI double to left.
Jake Hurtgen retired the first two batters in the seventh. After the next two reached on an error and a base hit, Hurtgen closed the game out with a strikeout.
“I thought Stoughton played really well defensively and we were not able to get anything really going offensively,” Watertown baseball coach Andy Cashin said. “I thought Ralph Haumschild was great today and did a great job of generating some offense from the bottom of our line up. Roethle was solid and Jake Hurtgen did a great job closing it. Gideon Vana had a huge pinch hit to get us going in the seventh to get those last two runs. We have a great opportunity for the kids to play in a big game Friday.”
Watertown hosts Fort Atkinson on Friday.
WATERTOWN 4, STOUGHTON 1
Watertown 100 010 2 — 4 9 3
Stoughton 000 010 0 — 1 7 2
WP: Roethle
LP: Bailey
Watertown (ab-r-h-rbi) — C. Hurtgen 4-2-2-1, Ninmann 4-0-2-1, J. Hurtgen 2-0-0-1, Kranz 4-0-0-0, Walter 3-0-1-0, Hinkes 3-0-0-0, Johnson 2-0-0-0, Vana 1-0-1-0, Fendt 3-1-1-0, Haumschild 3-1-2-1 Totals 29-4-9-4
Pitching — HO: Roethle (W) 6 in 6, J. Hurtgen (W) 1 in 1, Bailey (S) 9 in 7. R: Roethle (W) 1, J. Hurtgen (W) 0, Bailey (S) 4. SO: Roethle (W) 7, J. Hurtgen (W) 2, Bailey (S) 4. BB: Roethle (W) 4, J. Hurtgen (W) 0, Bailey (S) 0
