Watertown’s girls tennis team finished the Badger East slate with a 4-3 record by defeating Milton 5-2 on Monday at the Brandt/Quirk tennis courts.
“This was another hard fought win in the conference,” Watertown girls tennis coach Andy Dobbins said.
“I’m so proud of these girls for how they have continued to work hard and stay focused on our goals. Finishing 4-3 is a great accomplishment for this group. We came in with very little varsity experience and have come so far. Now we will refocus for the conference tournament. It’s going to be a lot of fun and I’m excited to see what we can do.”
Lily Oiler and Rylee Bilgrien each won in straight sets at No. 1 and 2 singles, respectively. Ava Ashenfelter outlasted Miltons Abby Kueng 7-5, 6-7 (7), 10-4 at No. 3 singles. Maddy Braatz pulled out a 7-5, 0-6, 6-4 victory over Hannah Kim at No. 4 singles.
“Ava and Maddy played the matches of the night and helped us pick up the team win,” Dobbins said. “Both were on the court for well over two hours and really had to dig deep.
“Ava’s match was tight the whole way. Her opponent played a very similar style. Ava did a great job of moving her around and keeping the ball deep. She is really a student of the game and is always thinking strategy on the court. She showed some great focus in that match.
“Maddy showed tremendous mental and physical toughness and picked up a huge win. She was in charge in the first set and looked like she was going to roll. But she started to not feel well and that knocked her down for a while. But she dug really deep and brought it back in the third set. She just refused to lose. It was special to see.”
Watertown competes at the Badger Conference tournament on Friday and Saturday at the UW-Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison.
WATERTOWN 5, MILTON 2
Singles
No. 1 — Lily Oiler (W) def. Annika Ahlstrom (M) 6-2, 6-2
No. 2 — Rylee Bilgrien (W) def. Rozi Zalai (M) 6-0, 6-3
No. 3 — Ava Ashenfelter (W) def. Abby Kueng (M) 7-5, 6-7(7), 10-4
No. 4 — Maddy Braatz (W) def. Hannah Kim (M) 7-5, 0-6, 6-4
Doubles
No. 1 — Lauren Kwapil/Kaitlyn Narkis (W) def. Grossman/Cudzinovic (M) 6-1, 6-0
No. 2 — Beckler/Tan (M) def. Abby Murray/Alora Thomas (W) 6-3, 7-5
No. 3 — Letakken/Khory (M) def. Sophie Doornek/Tahlia Koehler (W) 6-4, 7-6 (2)
