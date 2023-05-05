Watertown junior center fielder Kelsie Schuett looks a Beaver Dam runner back to first base after catching a line drive in the sixth inning of a Badger East softball game on Thursday at Brandt-Quirk Park. The defense committed just one error and helped pitcher Cali Craig-Snell record a complete-game shutout in Watertown’s 2-0 victory.
The schedule has been hectic and the competition challenging, but the best thing for Watertown’s softball team following a loss to Milton on Wednesday was to face Beaver Dam the next day.
“One hundred percent,” Watertown softball coach Patty Jansen said. “It doesn’t matter if we are 0-20 or 20-0, this game is a big deal for us and it’s a big deal for them.
“You spend some time thinking about last night (after the 4-0 loss to Milton) about how are we going to come back. We had chances in every inning to score. We didn’t come up with the clutch hit, but we did enough to win.”
Freshman pitcher Cali Craig-Snell scattered six hits in a complete-game shutout, and the Goslings backed her with two runs in the fourth inning for a clutch 2-0 Badger East victory on Thursday at Brandt-Quirk Park.
Watertown (13-2, 8-1 in conference) stranded nine base runners, including a bases loaded opportunity in the first inning against BD starter Riley Czarnecki.
Right fielder Evelyn Rhodes began the winning rally with a leadoff single to left in the fourth. Olivia Edyvean sacrificed her over, and Ava Novotny and Craig-Snell drew one-out walks. Rhodes scored the first run of the game on a wild pitch. Novotny advanced to third on the wild pitch and scored on shortstop Cassidy Peplinski’s 4-3 groundout to make it 2-0.
Craig-Snell and her defense took care of the rest. The team’s No. 2 starter behind Alyx Johnson struck out eight and walked three to earn the decision.
“It’s incredible (having two great pitchers),” Watertown junior catcher Drew Hinrichs said. “I can rely on more than just one person. If one’s down, the other one’s got our back. They’re both ready to go all the time. It’s just fun to work with both of them. They are both good. Cali threw incredible today. She stepped up.”
Beaver Dam (11-4, 10-1) stranded nine base runners and threatened in every inning. Number nine hitter Joy Mielke beat out an infield hit to lead off the top of the seventh, but was called out after the base umpire ruled she made a move towards second after Johnson took the late throw.
That mistake cost BD a run. Leadoff hitter Gabby Fakes doubled to left center, but was left stranded after Emma Julka lined out to Peplinski and Carlee Lapen struck out looking to end it.
Jansen felt Craig-Snell met the moment perfectly.
“Cali, I don’t know if she understands what a big moment is, because she is a kid who just loves to play,” Jansen said. “I don’t think she’s figured out what pressure means. She’ll learn in a hurry.”
It’s a luxury to have two quality pitchers. It’s also a luxury to have two quality shortstops. Peplinski, who plays in left field when Johnson pitches, moves to shortstop when Craig-Snell is in the circle. The sophomore made four putouts on the day, including the huge line out catch in the seventh.
“Cassidy Peplinski plays the game,” Jansen said. She had one (great play) up the middle and then (the line out). She was lights out for us today and we needed it.”
The two teams meet again today in Beaver Dam. Both trail Milton by one game in the league standings, though Beaver Dam faces Milton twice later this month.
Watertown’s only losses have come to Stevens Point and Milton, two elite opponents.
“Both losses we have, we just haven’t been there on the offensive side, but we bounce back every time,” Hinrichs said. “We can’t get down on ourselves. We started out hot. We’re going to finish that way.”
