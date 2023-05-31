Caleb Hinkes struck out 11 in a complete-game shutout and Nathan Walter had three hits and three RBIs as third-seeded Watertown blanked 14th-seeded Sheboygan South 10-0 in six innings of a Division 1 regional baseball semifinal on Tuesday at Washington Park.

Watertown (17-10) scored in five of six innings with nine hits and three walks, while Sheboygan South (3-16) committed seven errors which contributed to eight unearned runs.

Load comments