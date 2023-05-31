Watertown second baseman Landon Fendt tags out a Sheboygan South base runner on a stolen base attempt during the third inning of a Division 1 regional semifinal on Tuesday at Washington Park. Watertown won 10-0.
Watertown second baseman Landon Fendt tags out a Sheboygan South base runner on a stolen base attempt during the third inning of a Division 1 regional semifinal on Tuesday at Washington Park. Watertown won 10-0.
Watertown junior Brady Schauer races home after advancing to third base on a sacrifice fly and drawing an errant throw during a Division 1 regional baseball semifinal on Tuesday at Washington Park. Watertown won 10-0.
Watertown sophomore third baseman Eliot Roethle fires to first in time after charging a ground ball during a regional semifinal against Sheboygan South on Tuesday at Washington Park. The Goslings played error-free ball and defeated the Redwings 10-0.
Watertown senior Nathan Walter acknowledges his teammates after hitting an RBI double during a Division 1 regional baseball semifinal against Sheboygan South on Tuesday at Washington Park. Walter had three hits and three RBIs for the third-seeded Goslings in a 10-0 win over the 14th-seeded Redwings.
Caleb Hinkes struck out 11 in a complete-game shutout and Nathan Walter had three hits and three RBIs as third-seeded Watertown blanked 14th-seeded Sheboygan South 10-0 in six innings of a Division 1 regional baseball semifinal on Tuesday at Washington Park.
Watertown (17-10) scored in five of six innings with nine hits and three walks, while Sheboygan South (3-16) committed seven errors which contributed to eight unearned runs.
