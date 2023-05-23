SUN PRAIRIE - Watertown's boys tennis team advanced two flights to sectional competition out of the Sun Prairie West subsectional on Monday.
Jameson Stocks advanced with a 3-6, 7-5, 10-8 victory over Monona Grove's Nate Posset at No. 1 singles.
"Jameson's match was an absolute grind," Watertown boys tennis coach Andy Dobbins said. "He beat Nate in a very similar match about a month ago, and we knew it would be close. He started out slow but worked his way back into the match by getting more aggressive when needed. The tiebreak was so tense, and Jameson found a way to win. A huge moment for him."
The No. 2 doubles team of Wyatt Steffanus and Simon Steffanus advanced with a pair of marathon victories.
"Simon and Wyatt have been steadily improving, and they played their best match of the season against Monona Grove," Dobbins said. "They lost to that team 6-4, 6-1 earlier in the season. Today they were more aggressive and matched their opponents attacking style. To see them pull out two tiebreaks to advance is so rewarding. It's been a special season for them and they're not done yet. Getting to play doubles with your brother is something really special that they will never forget."
Logan Huebner and Ryan Olszewski finished 1-1 at No. 3 doubles.
"Logan and Ryan played probably their best match of the season in the win over La Follette," Dobbins said. "It was so close the entire way and they were thriving on the competition. It was awesome to see them raise their level and play with great energy. Those two have continued to improve all season and I love the way they have supported each other on the court. Logan has been a great addition to the lineup this season. We will miss his positive presence, work ethic, and humor. He set a great example for our younger kids."
James Walker finished 1-1 at No. 3 singles. Christian Zastrow and Davin Johnson went 0-1 at No. 2 and 4 singles, respectively. Kieran McCarthy and Gavin Schlender also lost their first round match at No. 1 doubles.
"It was a great day all around for the team," Dobbins said. "As a whole I feel like we played some of our best tennis of the season. The guys really competed and played to the best of their abilities. These are the moments that we work for, and they rose to the occasion. We played five match tiebreaks today and won them all, which is incredible. With the season on the line, these guys found a way to play their best when it mattered. Before the season, I challenged this group to create their own legacy and leave their mark on the program. They definitely did that and I couldn't be more proud.
"Christian, James, and Gavin also played the last matches of their career, and have represented our program so well. These guys faced tough competition every match but always gave their best effort and handled it well. They are leaving some big shoes to fill."
Team scores: Oregon 20, Sun Prairie United 18, Monona Grove 16, Watertown 10, Madison La Follette 10, McFarland 2, Fort Atkinson 0, Stoughton 0
Singles
1 - Jameson Stocks (W) def. Nate Posset (MG) 3-6, 7-5, 10-8
2 Singles
Jackson Andrews (Mad L) def. Christian Zastrow (W) 6-1, 6-0
3 Singles
James Walker (W) def. Aaron Lipski (Mad L) 6-4, 3-6, 10-7
John Rathgeber (MG) def. Walker (W) 7-6(3), 6-2
4 Singles
Cristiano Medina (McF) def. Davin Johnson (W) 6-3, 6-4
1 Doubles
Freeman/Kuhlow (Mad L) def. Kieran McCarthy/Gavin Schlender (W) 6-2, 6-3
2 Doubles
Simon Steffanus/Wyatt Steffanus (W) def. Novak/Meier (Sto) 3-6, 6-2, 10-3
Steffanus/Steffanus (W) def. Metcalfe/O'Brien (MG) 3-6, 6-4, 10-8
3 Doubles
Logan Huebner/Ryan Olszewski (W) def. Hustedt/Glassman (Mad L) 7-6(6), 3-6, 11-9
Lohrentz/Bakken (Ore) def. Huebner/Olszewski (W) 6-0, 6-1
