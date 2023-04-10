Watertown's girls soccer team started their 2023 season in Sun Prairie this weekend, playing Sun Prairie East on Friday night and Sun Prairie West on Saturday morning. Against East, the Goslings lost 3-0 and against West they lost 8-1.

"West was a fit and fast team with strength in all areas of the pitch," Watertown girls soccer coach Julie Muse said. "East was solid, but as our first game of the season nerves were a bit of an issue. After mainly training inside for three weeks we were just a little off on our field play and struggled with our first touch. Friday's second half saw immediate improvement and created some quality attacking opportunities.

