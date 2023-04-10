Watertown's girls soccer team started their 2023 season in Sun Prairie this weekend, playing Sun Prairie East on Friday night and Sun Prairie West on Saturday morning. Against East, the Goslings lost 3-0 and against West they lost 8-1.
"West was a fit and fast team with strength in all areas of the pitch," Watertown girls soccer coach Julie Muse said. "East was solid, but as our first game of the season nerves were a bit of an issue. After mainly training inside for three weeks we were just a little off on our field play and struggled with our first touch. Friday's second half saw immediate improvement and created some quality attacking opportunities.
"Saturday’s loss was mostly due to the quality of the West team. Their speed robbed us of any sustained possession. It was tough to play the games with just 12 hours in between to rest, but the girls did well and didn't let the fatigue stop them from giving a solid effort. It was good for the girls to get a goal early in that match."
Senior Gabby Schmidt sent in a perfectly placed corner kick where junior Calli Tuchscherer volleyed it into the crossbar and then senior Lexy Schneider cleaned it up to the back of the net.
"The girls stayed positive throughout both games and put in the hard work," Muse said. "Being the first matches of the season and being non-conference, we took the opportunity to try out players in various positions. We have two starters from 2022 injured so this was a good chance to see who could fill those spots. We were able to glean good info on our weaknesses to address Monday at practice before our trip to Reedsburg Tuesday night."
The varsity will play first at 4:30 p.m. and JV will follow up at 6:15 p.m.
