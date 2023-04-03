Watertown’s boys track and field team placed second while the girls finished third at the Watertown Indoor Invitational on Saturday.
DeForest’s boys edged Watertown for the team title, 111 to 110.
Senior Ben Gifford swept the hurdle events to lead the Goslings, winning the 55 meter hurdles in 8.27 seconds and the 200 hurdles in 28.05. Gifford moved into ninth place on the program’s top ten list for his time in the 55 hurdles.
Gifford also teamed with junior Zachary Scher, junior Nicholas Grover and sophomore Remington Kilps to win the 1,600 relay in 4:03.93.
Grover placed second in the 55 meter dash in 7.01. Scher finished second by one-hundredths of a second in the 200 in a time of 25.40. Sophomore Drew Kaufmann took second in the 800 in 2:27.85. Sophomore Slade Bohlman took second in the 55 hurdles in 8.71 and third in the 200 hurdles in 29.04.
The 3,200 relay team of Kaufmann, sophomore Julian Byrne, freshman Willem Heier and junior Jacob Johnson took third in 9:41.32. Senior Alex Lueck was third in the pole vault (11 feet).
Watertown’s girls scores 62 points.
Junior Alaena Tobin placed second in the 3,200 in 13:45. Senior Mikaylah Fessler finished third in the 55 meter hurdles in 10.12. Sophomore Megan Doherty placed third in the shot put (32-6 1/2).
“With spring break this past week, we are not at full strength yet so we are encouraged by the second and third place finishes for the girls and boys teams,” Watertown track and field coach Chris Mertens said.
“In the two meets that we held on Friday and Saturday (junior varsity on Friday and varsity on Saturday), we earned 72 personal records or season bests. We continue to show improvement and look forward to achieving even higher levels of performances this season.”
"The boys meet was about as close as one could get with three teams (DeForest, Mayville, and Watertown) vying for the team title going into the last event, the 4x400 meter relay. The excitement of teammates running back and forth across the gym supporting their teammates was fun to witness.
"After the meet, I looked through the results and discovered just how close the meet was. In four separate events, if we run 2/1,000ths of a second faster, run 1/100th of a second faster, jump one-half an inch further, or clear the bar on one fewer attempt, we earn 1 to 4.5 more points and win the meet. It was a great learning opportunity for our team to understand why we do the little things in practice every day.
"Nick Grover (2nd in the 55 meters) and Zach Scher (2nd in the 200 meters) have both shown significant improvements from last season. By competing with each other in practice every day, they drive each other to improvement. We look forward to Nick and Zach being an integral part of our sprint crew this season.
"Drew Kaufmann did a good job moving on up throughout the 800 meters to finish second.
"Alaena Tobin ran a more controlled first 1600 meters than two weeks ago. That early self-control helped Alaena run a 30-second season best.
"Mikaylah Fessler ran two PRs in the hurdles, one in prelims and another in finals. She did a great job finishing aggressively over the last hurdle and leaning strong at the finish line to snag third place.
"Ben Gifford and Slade Bohlman showed a great 1-2 punch in the 55 meter hurdles and a 1-3 effort in the 200 meter hurdles. Both efforts by Ben and Slade were personal records. Ben is now 9th in school history in the 55 meter hurdles and 8th in school history in the 200 meter hurdles. I look forward to Ben and Slade making the hurdles a strong event for our team.
"In the excitement of the 4x400 meter relay, Scher, Gifford, and Grover handed the baton to Remington Kilps in the lead and he gave a really strong effort throughout that entire race to help us earn the win.
"Drew Kaufmann, Julian Byrne, Willem Heier, and Jake Johnson kicked off the boys competition with a third place finish in the 4x800 meter relay. All four runners did a great job of competing with those around them. This was the first 800 meters of the season for three-fourths of the group so there is still a lot of learning how to run the race. They have a significant upside in the event.
"Alex Lueck continues his strong start to the pole vault this season. While it was not a PR he is developing a greater level of consistency which will hopefully lead to bigger heights later in the season.
"Megan Doherty is learning the rotational technique for shot put this year. It is a work in progress. We believe that she has a tremendous upside with rotational shot put once she fully learns and develop consistency with the technique."
Watertown hosts the Gosling Open on Thursday.
Team scores — boys: DeForest 111, Watertown 110, Mayville 105, Sauk Prairie 79.5, East Troy 57, Beaver Dam 50.5, Wisconsin Dells 29, Pardeeville 17, Eastbrook Academy 10, Salam 3, Lake Country Classical Academy 1
Team scores — girls: DeForest 144, Sauk Prairie 110, Watertown 62, East Troy 58 Mayville 54, Beaver Dam 54, Wisconsin Dells 40, Pardeeville 28, Lake Country Classical Academy 8, Eastbrook Academy 6, Salam 1
