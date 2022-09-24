Beaver Dam won the turnover battle, and a lot more in the process.
The Golden Beavers rode a potent ground attack and capitalized on four interceptions by their defense to spoil Watertown’s homecoming with a 39-27 victory on Friday at Landsverk Field.
Junior running back Camron Mendoza carried the ball 50 times for 307 yards and three touchdowns as Beaver Dam (1-5, 1-3 Badger Large) snapped a nine-game losing streak to the Goslings in the 100th meeting of this age-old rivalry.
Watertown (0-6, 0-4) put on another air show in defeat. Junior quarterback Reece Kamrath completed 14-of-29 passes for 307 yards and three touchdowns, but also threw three costly interceptions. Junior receiver Landon Fendt caught a pair of first quarter touchdown passes covering 5 and 61 yards to give the Goslings an early 14-0 advantage.
They were marching towards a potential three-score lead in the second quarter when Kamrath’s first interception turned the tide. Junior defensive back Aiden Root stepped in front of a short pass intended for junior receiver Zach Scher, and the Golden Beavers cashed in on the takeaway with a 57-yard scoring drive.
Mendoza rushed eight times for 42 yards on the drive. Sophomore quarterback Eli Bryant completed two passes for the rest of the yardage and capped the drive with 5-yard pop pass to senior fullback Michael Fox on third-and-goal.
Dane Stanul’s point after trimmed Watertown’s lead to 14-7 with 1 minute, 43 seconds left in the half, and the Golden Beavers received the second half kickoff and tied the game with a 54-yard drive fueled exclusively by the shifty and patient running of the 6-foot-2, 210 pound Mendoza.
His 3-yard touchdown run with 8:53 left in the third and the point after tied the game at 14-14. Watertown responded by moving the ball 40 yards to Beaver Dam’s 25, but a holding call foiled the drive and led to a punt. In a chippy game in which both teams racked up unsportsmanlike penalties and combined for nearly 200 penalty yards, the Goslings got the worst of it with 11 flags for 110 yards.
Backed up at their own 8-yard line, the Golden Beavers kept feeding Mendoza and he kept better. He broke a tackle on the right edge and gained 52 yards for his longest run of the night. Four more carries and 35 yards later, Mendoza gave BD its first lead with a 14-yard touchdown run around the left side.
Fendt blocked the extra point try, leaving Beaver Dam’s lead at 20-14 with 3:03 to go in the third quarter.
The Goslings marched into BD territory quickly after Fendt caught a 10-yard pass over the middle the Golden Beavers gave up 15 more yards on a personal foul. But Watertown committed back to back penalties, and on first-and-26, Kamrath’s pass was deflected and intercepted by senior linebacker David Toraason.
Mendoza went back to working Watertown’s defense, carrying six times for 60 yards capped off by a 17-yard TD run with 10:59 left in the fourth quarter. The Goslings denied Mendoza on the two-point try, leaving the score 26-14.
Kamrath kept Watertown in it with a big time throw to Scher on a post route for a 47-yard TD pass. Davis Cashin’s third point after of the game made it 26-21 with 9:31 remaining, but Beaver Dam answered with Landon Semrau’s 42-yard touchdown run with 7:31 to go.
Watertown pulled out a new trick play with time winding down, but Fendt’s wheel route pass intended for Kamrath was intercepted by BD’s Leo George. Moments later, Semrau was loose on the counter play again for a 31-yard touchdown to make it 39-21 with 6:27 left in regulation.
The Goslings put one last score on the board with 3:35 to play on Kamrath’s 13-yard TD pass to a wide open junior running back Callen Smith.
Mendoza finally turned the ball over with a fumble on BD’s next series, but got the ball back on Kamrath’s third pick of the game.
Senior receiver Ralph Haumschild had two catches for 55 yards, including a 44-yard reception on the first drive of the game which set up Fendt’s first touchdown grab.
Fendt, who caught a 61-yard bomb from Kamrath on a bold fourth-and-6 call to make it 14-0, also had a filthy 38-yard grab in double coverage on Watertown’s final drive. That one ended with Avery Priewe’s interception off a deflection in the end zone with 1:07 remaining to seal BD’s victory.
Fendt led the Goslings with six catches for 133 yards. Scher finished with four catches for 95 yards.
Smith had 11 carries for 53 yards. He broke several tackles on his best run of the night, a 33-yarder to BD’s 42 just moments before Kamrath’s first interception.
Junior linebacker Ryan Bergman led Watertown’s defense with 17 total tackles.
Junior defensive back Christian Robles had 11 total tackles and an interception just before halftime. Junior defensive lineman Braden Holleman and senior linebacker Tanner Peirick added six total tackles each.
Watertown travels to face Mount Horeb/Barneveld next Friday. The Vikings are 5-1 and lead the Badger Small with a 4-0 record after beating Fort Atkinson 55-21.
They average 181 yards through the air and 117 on the ground. Quarterback Kasey Helgeson has completed 66 of 118 passes for 865 yards with 10 touchdowns and three interceptions. Receiver Landon Ellestad had 24 catches for 465 yards and three TDs. Running back Trenton Owens has 84 carries for 372 yards and five touchdowns.
BEAVER DAM 39, WATERTOWN 27
Beaver Dam 0 7 13 19 — 39
Watertown 14 0 0 13 — 27
First Quarter
W — Fendt 5 pass from Kamrath (Cashin kick)
W — Fendt 61 pass from Kamrath (Cashin kick)
Second Quarter
BD — Fox 5 pass from Bryant (Stewart kick)
Third Quarter
BD — Mendoza 3 run (Stewart kick)
BD — Mendoza 11 run (kick blocked)
Fourth Quarter
BD — Mendoza 17 run (run failed)
W — Scher 47 pass from Kamrath (Cashin kick)
BD — Semrau 42 run (kick failed)
BD — Semrau 31 run (Stewart kick)
W — Smith 13 pass from Kamrath (pass failed)
Team statistics — First downs, BD 16, W 14. By rush: BD 10, W 3. By pass: BD 5, W 9. By penalty: BD 1, W 2. Total offense: BD 462, W 379. Rushing: BD 53-396, W 17-72. Passing: BD 66 W 307. Fumbles-lost: BD 1-1, W 0-0. Penalties: BD 8-85, W 11-110
Individual statistics — Rushing: BD Mendoza 50-307 ; W, Smith 11-53. Passing (comp.-att.int.) — BD Bryant
6-9-1; W, Kamrath 14-29-3, Fendt 0-1-1. Receiving: BD Kuehl 5-61; W, Fendt 6-133, Scher 4-95, Haumschild 2-55
