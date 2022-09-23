WHITEWATER -- The Jefferson girls tennis team placed third at Thursday's Rock Valley Conference meet held at UW-Whitewater and Whitewater High School.
At No. 1 singles, freshman Maddie Dehnert finished fourth. Dehnert beat Edgerton's Brooklyn Skinner 6-0, 6-0 before losing to Jameson Gregory of Big Foot 6-3, 6-1 in the semifinals. Dehnert fell to McFarland's Laura Maudlin 3-6, 6-2, 10-8 in the third-place match.
"Maddie played a great match versus Maudlin," Jefferson girls tennis coach Steve Rogers said. "Both were hitting bombs. Maddie is a pretty polished player for a freshman and she has been facing a bunch of good No. 1 singles players in our conference."
Jefferson senior Gracie Niebler (No. 2 flight) placed second, falling 6-4, 6-2 to McFarland's Anita Liu in the title match. Niebler beat East Troy's Lily Laskowski 6-2, 6-2 after receiving a bye in the first round.
"I think Gracie felt good about the way she played," Rogers sad. "Gracie and Liu from McFarland are pretty special No. 2 players for a conference like ours."
Eagle senior Alexa Medina (No. 3 singles) took third. Medina beat Big Foot's Lauren Decker 6-1, 6-0 before falling to East Troy's Lucy Schrieber 6-1, 6-2. Medina beat Edgerton's Samantha Aleson 6-3, 6-1 in the third-place match.
"Alexa did a better job moving the ball around and moving it with more pace," Rogers said.
At the No. 4 flight, Jefferson sophomore Amy Kamenick won with a 2-0 mark, beating McFarland's Kylie Meinholdt, the top seed, 7-5 in the first set before Meinholdt was forced to default due to cramping. Kamenick prevailed 6-4, 3-6, 10-6 versus East Troy's Autumn Larson in the semifinals.
In doubles, Jefferson's No. 1 flight of seniors Kieran O'Reilly and Julie Arellano finished fourth. O'Reilly and Arellano beat Big Foot 6-1, 6-0 in the first round before a 6-0, 6-0 loss versus the top-seeded pair from East Troy. The Eagle duo lost 6-4, 7-6 (7) to McFarland in the third-place match.
"That is the best tennis Kieran and Julie have played all season long," Rogers said. "They were into it and got a lot of balls back. They also had good placement on their shots."
Eagle sophomores Bre Mengel and Aeryn Messmann took second at No. 2 doubles. Mengel and Messmann won 6-2, 6-1 versus Whitewater before a 6-3, 6-0 victory versus Edgerton. Mengel and Messmann fell 6-3, 6-0 to East Troy in the championship match.
"Bre and Aeryn beat the top seed from Edgerton they had just lost to," Rogers said. "I think they feel good about the way they played."
Senior Lilly Duddeck and sophomore Piper Crabtree took third at No. 3 doubles. The pair beat Whitewater 6-4, 6-2, lost 6-3, 6-1 to McFarland before earning a 6-3, 6-4 decision over Big Foot.
"Lilly and Piper played good tennis despite losing to McFarland," Rogers said.
The Eagles also finished third in the overall league standings behind first-place East Troy and second-place McFarland.
"Overall, we are pleased with the tournament and how we played, attacking things and showing the enthusiasm we did," Rogers said.
