JEFFERSON — The Jefferson girls tennis team had four flights go unbeaten en route to winning its home quadrangular on Monday.
Jefferson swept Mayville 7-0, edged Janesville Craig 4-3 before closing the event with a 5-2 decision over Lake Mills.
“Everyone looked pretty good versus Mayville and we were pretty much in command of all those matches,” Jefferson girls tennis coach Steve Rogers said. “Janesville Craig’s No. 1 and No. 2 singles are new this year, but they are dynamite. I was happy with the way Piper Crabtree and Amy Kamenick at No. 3 doubles responded to losing the first set by coming back and winning the tiebreaker 10-6.
“Versus Lake Mills, Bre Mengel and Aeryn Messmann at No. 2 doubles lost the opening set but came back and won the tiebreaker, 10-7.”
Alexa Medina (No. 3 singles) and Lilly Duddeck (No. 4 singles) both went 3-0, as did Aeryn Messmann and Bre Mengel (No. 2 doubles) and Piper Crabtree and Amy Kamenick (No. 3 doubles).
Freshman Madeline Dehnert, who comes to the Eagles with tournament experience, is in line to be the team’s No. 1 singles player this season. Dehnert went 1-2 versus high-quality competition at this meet.
Jefferson senior Gracie Niebler, a two-time individual state tournament qualifier, slots into the No. 2 singles spot. Niebler went 2-1 on Monday.
“One of the things that’s going to help us this year is the presence of Dehnert,” said Rogers, who is in his 29th year as head coach. “Madeline has beaten Gracie in two challenge matches at practice.
“Those two will give us a strong 1-2 punch. Alexa and Lilly at No. 3 and No. 4 singles, respectively, are steady. They played there last year. I like what I see so far. The kids are getting to practice early and we have gotten a lot of tennis in so far. We are pleased where we are as a team.”
At No. 1 doubles, Kieran O’Reilly and Julie Arellano went 1-2.
L-CATS GO 1-2
Lake Mills’ tennis team swept Mayville 7-0 but lost to Janesville Craig 5-2 en route to going 1-2 at the event.
Claudia Curtis, who advanced to the second round of last season’s individual state tournament, went 2-1 at the No. 1 singles flight, including a 6-3, 6-4 win over Jefferson’s Madeline Dehnert.
Hallie Egelseer (No. 4 singles) also earned a pair of victories. Egelseer rallied past Craig’s Presley Morgan 5-7, 6-1, 10-4. Erin Williams (No. 2 flight) and Ava Schmidt (No. 3 flight) both went 1-2.
In doubles, Lake Mills’ No. 1 flight of Remy Klawitter and Nev Ninneman earned two victories. The No. 2 flight of Mollie Cooper and Kate Gero also posted a 2-1 mark. Kristina Thomas and Sophia Guerrero went 1-2.
“The girls played some tough competition today, but I saw a lot of improvements in each girl as the today progressed,” Lake Mills girls tennis coach Stephanie Ingram said. “I see a lot of potential in this group and I am very excited to see where it takes us.”
JEFFERSON 4, JANESVILLE CRAIG 3
Singles:
No. 1 — Lexi Hankel, Craig, def. Madeline Dehnert 6-1, 6-0
No. 2 — Rya Arreazola, Craig, def. Gracie Niebler 6-2, 6-0.
No. 3 — Alexa Medina, Jefferson, def. Lucy Rhoades 6-1, 6-1.
No. 4 — Lilly Duddeck, Jefferson, def. Presley Morgan 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles:
No. 1 — Hattie Plenty/Karyssa Norland, Craig, def. Kieran O’Reilly/Julie Arellano 6-4, 6-2.
No. 2 — Bre Mengel/Aeryn Messmann, Jefferson, def. Mackenna Kelly/Charlotte Mark 6-3, 6-1.
No. 3 — Piper Crabtree/Amy Kamenick, Jefferson, def. Sophie Schultz/Victoria Baragas 5-7, 6-2, 10-6.
JEFFERSON 7, MAYVILLE 0
Singles:
No. 1 — Gracie Niebler, Jefferson, def. Ellie Wojahn 6-0, 6-2.
No. 2 — Madeline Dehnert, Jefferson, def. Kristen Konczal 6-1, 6-2
No. 3 — Alexa Medina, Jefferson, def. Kaitlyn Billington 6-1, 6-1
No. 4 — Lilly Duddeck, Jefferson, def. Ruby Smith 6-1, 6-2
Doubles:
No. 1 — Kieran O’Reilly/Julia Arellano, Jefferson, def. Kaitlyn Elbies/Allie Boelk 6-3, 6-1
No. 2 — Aeryn Messmann/Bre Mengel, Jefferson, def. Adelae Kewley/Naudia Hermanson 6-2, 6-3
No. 3 — Piper Crabtree/Amy Kamenick, Jefferson, def. Kiah Raddman/Lizzy Werner 6-0, 6-3.
JEFFERSON 5, LAKE MILLS 2
Singles:
No. 1 — Claudia Curtis, LAKE MILLS HIGH def. Madeline Dehnert, JEFFERSON, 6-3 , 6-4
No. 2 — Gracie Niebler, JEFFERSON def. Erin Williams, LAKE MILLS HIGH, 6-0 , 6-1
No. 3 — Alexa Medina, JEFFERSON def. Ava Schmidt, LAKE MILLS HIGH, 6-0 , 6-1
No. 4 — Lilly Duddeck, JEFFERSON def. Hallie Egelseer, LAKE MILLS HIGH, 6-3 , 6-1
Doubles:
No. 1 — Remy Klawitter, LAKE MILLS HIGH — Nev Ninneman, LAKE MILLS HIGH def. Kieran O’Reilly, JEFFERSON — Julie Arellano, JEFFERSON, 6-0 , 6-2
No. 2 — Breleigh Mengel, JEFFERSON — Aeryn Messmann, JEFFERSON def. Mollie Cooper, LAKE MILLS HIGH — Kate Gero, LAKE MILLS HIGH, 4-6 , 6-2 , 10-7
No. 3 — Amy Kamenick, JEFFERSON — Piper Crabtree, JEFFERSON def. Sophia Guerrero, LAKE MILLS HIGH — Kristina Thomas, LAKE MILLS HIGH, 6-4 , 6-3
JANESVILLE CRAIG 5, LAKE MILLS 2
Singles:
No. 1 — Lexi Hankel, Janesville CRAIG def. Claudia Curtis, LAKE MILLS HIGH, 6-0 , 6-0
No. 2 — Rya Arreazola, Janesville CRAIG def. Erin Williams, LAKE MILLS HIGH, 6-0 , 6-0
No. 3 — Lucy Rhoades, Janesville CRAIG def. Ava Schmidt, LAKE MILLS HIGH, 6-4 , 6-2
No. 4 — Hallie Egelseer, LAKE MILLS HIGH def. Presley Morgan, Janesville CRAIG, 5-7 , 6-1 , 10-4
Doubles:
No. 1 — Hattie Plenty, Janesville CRAIG — Karyssa Norland, Janesville CRAIG def. Nev Ninneman, LAKE MILLS HIGH — Remy Klawitter, LAKE MILLS HIGH, 6-1 , 6-1
No. 2 — Mollie Cooper, LAKE MILLS HIGH — Kate Gero, LAKE MILLS HIGH def. Mackenna Kelly, Janesville CRAIG — Charlotte Mark, Janesville CRAIG, 6-1 , 7-5
No. 3 — Sophie Schultz, Janesville CRAIG — Victoria Baragas, Janesville CRAIG def. Sophia Guerrero, LAKE MILLS HIGH — Kristina Thomas, LAKE MILLS HIGH, 6-4 , 6-7 , 10-8
LAKE MILLS 7, MAYVILLE 0
Singles:
No. 1 — Claudia Curtis, LAKE MILLS HIGH def. Ellie Wojahn, MAYVILLE HIGH, 6-0 , 6-0
No. 2 — Erin Williams, LAKE MILLS HIGH def. Kristen Konczal, MAYVILLE HIGH, 2-6 , 6-3 , 10-5
No. 3 — Ava Schmidt, LAKE MILLS HIGH def. Kaitlyn Billington, MAYVILLE HIGH, 6-2 , 6-0
No. 4 — Hallie Egelseer, LAKE MILLS HIGH def. Ruby Smith , MAYVILLE HIGH, 6-2 , 6-2
Doubles:
No. 1 — Nev Ninneman, LAKE MILLS HIGH — Remy Klawitter, LAKE MILLS HIGH def. Kaitlyn Elbies, MAYVILLE HIGH — Allie Boelk, MAYVILLE HIGH, 6-0 , 2-0
No. 2 — Mollie Cooper, LAKE MILLS HIGH — Kate Gero, LAKE MILLS HIGH def. Naudia Hermanson, MAYVILLE HIGH — Adelae Kewley, MAYVILLE HIGH, 6-2 , 6-2
No. 3 — Sophia Guerrero, LAKE MILLS HIGH — Kristina Thomas, LAKE MILLS HIGH def. Kiah Raddman, MAYVILLE HIGH — Lizzy Werner, MAYVILLE HIGH, 6-0 , 7-5
LAKE MILLS TRIANGULAR
The L-Cats earned a pair of resounding victories to open the season at their home triangular on Friday, Aug. 12.
Lake Mills beat Waupun 7-0 and knocked off St. Thomas More 7-0.
LAKE MILLS 7, WAUPUN 0
Singles:
No. 1 — Claudia Curtis, LAKE MILLS HIGH def. Clara Hummelmeier, WAUPUN , 6-0 , 6-0
No. 2 — Erin Williams, LAKE MILLS HIGH def. Naomi Kelly, WAUPUN , 6-3 , 6-2
No. 3 — Ava Schmidt, LAKE MILLS HIGH def. Ava Koerner, WAUPUN , 6-4 , 6-3
No. 4 — Hallie Egelseer, LAKE MILLS HIGH def. Elsie Levey, WAUPUN , 6-0 , 6-0
Doubles:
No. 1 — Nev Ninneman, LAKE MILLS HIGH — Remy Klawitter, LAKE MILLS HIGH def. Hope Spruetels , WAUPUN — Tehya VanLoo, WAUPUN , 6-3 , 6-1
No. 2 — Mollie Cooper, LAKE MILLS HIGH — Kate Gero, LAKE MILLS HIGH def. Ruth Brewer, WAUPUN — Maya Panzer, WAUPUN , 6-2 , 6-2
No. 3 — Sophia Guerrero, LAKE MILLS HIGH — Kristina Thomas, LAKE MILLS HIGH def. Reese Pollock, WAUPUN — Haley Freriks, WAUPUN , 6-0 , 6-2
LAKE MILLS 7, ST. THOMAS MORE 0
Singles:
No. 1 — Claudia Curtis, LAKE MILLS HIGH def. Mackenze Barfoth, St Thomas More, 6-0 , 6-3
No. 2 — Erin Williams, LAKE MILLS HIGH def. Madeline Raflik, St Thomas More, 6-2 , 6-3
No. 3 — Ava Schmidt, LAKE MILLS HIGH def. Annaliese Borowski, St Thomas More, 6-6 (5), 6-1
No. 4 — Hallie Egelseer, LAKE MILLS HIGH def. Erin Moore, St Thomas More, 6-1 , 6-0
Doubles:
No. 1 — Nev Ninneman, LAKE MILLS HIGH — Remy Klawitter, LAKE MILLS HIGH def. Emma Volpe, St Thomas More — Paige Rohrbach, St Thomas More, 6-0 , 7-5
No. 2 — Mollie Cooper, LAKE MILLS HIGH — Kate Gero, LAKE MILLS HIGH def. Abrianna Chojnacki, St Thomas More — Maya Torgerson, St Thomas More, 6-0 , 6-1
No. 3 — Sophia Guerrero, LAKE MILLS HIGH — Kristina Thomas, LAKE MILLS HIGH def. Samantha Gant, St Thomas More — Estefany Montoya, St Thomas More, 6-3 , 6-2
