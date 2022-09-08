JEFFERSON -- The Jefferson girls tennis team won its 15th match of the season by topping visiting Whitewater 7-0 in a Rock Valley dual on Thursday.
The Eagles (15-1) won all seven matches in straight sets, including a 6-2, 6-4 victory by freshman Maddie Dehnert over junior Emilia Houwers at No. 1 singles.
"Maddie Dehnert's win at No. 1 singles was the match of the day," Jefferson girls tennis coach Steve Rogers said. "Emilia Houwers from Whitewater is a very good player, so that's a good win for Maddie. Both of them were hitting the ball hard with good placement. Proud of Maddie for hanging in there, especially in the second set.
"Gracie Niebler, Alexa Medina and Amy Kamenick at No. 2, No. 3 and No. 4 singles played super and kept the ball in play. They each won a lot of points and were steady.
"Julie Arellano and Kieran O'Reilly at No. 1 doubles won 6-0, 6-0. That's a good win for them. They were in control the entire match. Same with Aeryn Messmann and Bre Mengel at No. 2 doubles. They used their athleticism to win points. We saw some hitting today where they hit it harder to win points. We've been working on that opposed to relying on other players missing.
"Lilly Duddeck and Piper Crabtree did their thing at No. 3 doubles. It was a good win. I was pleased with our focus from all 10 players. We didn't let up as the match progressed. We've had some hot days. The kids have shown me they are in good shape to play for the rest of the season."
