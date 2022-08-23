FORT ATKINSON -- The Jefferson girls tennis team went 3-0 to win the Fort Atkinson/Cambridge doubles quadrangular at Rock River Park on Monday.

The Eagles, who improve to 7-0 on the season, beat Janesville Parker 6-0, topped Beloit Memorial 6-0 and defeated Fort Atkinson/Cambridge 4-2. The meet consisted of three duals comprising six doubles matches apiece.

Load comments