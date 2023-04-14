Lake Mills junior forward Ava Schmidt takes a shot on goal with Fort Atkinson freshman midfielder Laura Nowotny (30) defending during the first half of Thursday’s nonconference game at FAHS. Schmidt’s shot was saved but she went on to score twice in the second half of the L-Cats’ 5-0 victory.
Lake Mills senior forward Kaci Everson takes a shot during the first half of Thursday’s road nonconference game versus Fort Atkinson. Everson’s shot hit the crossbar but she scored in the 45th minute of the L-Cats’ 5-0 victory.
Lake Mills junior forward Ava Schmidt takes a shot on goal with Fort Atkinson freshman midfielder Laura Nowotny (30) defending during the first half of Thursday’s nonconference game at FAHS. Schmidt’s shot was saved but she went on to score twice in the second half of the L-Cats’ 5-0 victory.
Lake Mills senior forward Kaci Everson takes a shot during the first half of Thursday’s road nonconference game versus Fort Atkinson. Everson’s shot hit the crossbar but she scored in the 45th minute of the L-Cats’ 5-0 victory.
FORT ATKINSON -- Ava Schmidt and Addie Ninneman scored two goals apiece for Lake Mills in a 5-0 victory over host Fort Atkinson in nonconference girls soccer on Thursday.
The L-Cats (4-0) got on the board early with Addie Ninneman’s goal at the 8-minute mark. Kaci Everson scored unassisted in the 37th for the halftime margin of 2-0.
Ava Schmidt scored two quick goals in the second half — unassisted in the 41st and off an Emma Kitsembel assist in the 45th — before Ninneman found the back of the net, assisted by Everson, in the 52nd.
Lake Mills keeper Ryleigh Kulow posted her fourth shutout of the season, making five saves.
“I thought our second half was our best brand of soccer yet,” Lake Mills girls soccer coach Jeff Hegstrom said. “We were connecting so well up top, our defense played with great intensity, and the mids controlled so much of that half. Luckily, Fort made us earn every goal we had, and Ry made a few difficult saves, so it really felt great to find success against that.
“We are continuing to improve throughout these early stages of the season, and that’s exactly what I love to see. No one is coasting, no one is bragging. We work so hard and it doesn’t stop.”
LAKE MILLS 5, FORT ATKINSON 0
Lake Mills 2 3 — 5
Fort Atkinson 0 0 — 0
First half — LM: A. Ninneman, 8:00; LM: Everson, 36:01.
Second half — LM: Schmidt, 40:46; LM: Schmidt (Kitsembel), 44:41; A. Ninneman (Everson), 51:25.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.