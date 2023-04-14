FORT ATKINSON -- Ava Schmidt and Addie Ninneman scored two goals apiece for Lake Mills in a 5-0 victory over host Fort Atkinson in nonconference girls soccer on Thursday.

The L-Cats (4-0) got on the board early with Addie Ninneman’s goal at the 8-minute mark. Kaci Everson scored unassisted in the 37th for the halftime margin of 2-0.

