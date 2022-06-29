Hustisford/Dodgeland senior Rylie Collien was voted honorable mention All-State by the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association recently.

Collien, a unanimous first-team all-league selection in the Flyway Conference, netted 38 goals on the season for H/D, which went 11-6-2 overall and 6-2-1 in conference games.

Collien, who also tallied seven assists, is a repeat all-state honoree from a season ago.

Load comments