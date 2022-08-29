Jefferson’s girls golf team shot 365 to win Monday’s Edgerton Invitational at Edgerton Towne Country Club. Pictured from left are senior Lillian Kamenick, sophomores Annika Bilau and Kadence Should and juniors Payton Schmidt and Grace Behm.
EDGERTON — Jefferson junior Payton Schmidt shot 74 to claim medalist honors at the Edgerton Invitational on Monday at Edgerton Towne Country Club, leading the Eagles to a first-place finish as a team.
Jefferson shot 365. Lakeside Lutheran (390) took second while McFarland (403) finished third.
Eagle junior Grace Behm shot 96, tying for fifth individually, while senior Lillian Kamenick (97) and sophomore Annika Bilau (98) also scored.
“This was a great bounce-back round by the girls today,” Jefferson girls golf coach Jeff Schmidt said. “We finally had our top four players break the 100 mark. Lilly posted a career low, so we’re very happy for her. She was disappointed last week with her scores and really responded today, earning a top-10 finish and a medal.”
Payton Schmidt made two birdies, four bogies en route to carding a 2-over round, finishing 17 shots clear of second place.
“Payton was so steady today,” coach Schmidt said. “I hate to say it after shooting 74, but she left three to four shots out there. That’s the first thing she said when she finished her round. Glad to see that drive out of her though. We’ll take the positives out of today’s round for sure.”
For the Warriors, junior Breezy Roman and senior Ava Heckmann each shot 92, tying for third individually. Sophomores Reagan Gebhart (102) and Tessa Schmocker (104) also scored.
Team scores: Jefferson 365, Lakeside Lutheran 390, McFarland 403, East Troy 415, Edgerton 431, Turner 446, Cambridge 455, Lake Country Lutheran inc., Clinton inc.
