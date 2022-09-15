JEFFERSON — Payton Schmidt made a good first swing of the day.
The result. Not such.
Schmidt, a junior for Jefferson’s girls golf team, shot 2-over 37 despite making double bogey on her first hole as the Eagles won Thursday’s Rock Valley mini-meet at Jefferson Golf Course by five shots.
Golfers played holes Nos. 1-7 plus Nos. 12-13 in the nine-hole event and the par-5 first, generally a three-shot hole with danger lurking on both sides, was shortened to a par-3 playing 106 yards uphill. Schmidt hit pitching wedge deep and out play. She bounced back and played her final eight holes in even par for Jefferson, which shot 170 to hold off Lakeside Lutheran (175) for the team title.
“I kind of mis-clubbed Payton on her first hole as she was between a pitching wedge and a 50-degree wedge,” Jefferson girls golf coach Jeff Schmidt said. “I said pitching wedge and she launched it over the green into the weeds.
“She wasn’t real happy with Dad on that one, but she responded awesome and played great the rest of the way.”
Jefferson sophomore Annika Bilau and Lakeside Lutheran senior Ava Heckmann both shot 38 to tie for second. Warrior junior Breezy Roman’s round of 40 was good for a tie for fourth.
Junior Grace Behm shot 46 for the Eagles and one of the rounds of 49 carded by junior Claudia Maze and senior Lillian Kamenick rounded out the team’s tally.
“This was a big win tonight for us in another close meet with Lakeside,” coach Schmidt said. “Annika played lights out. She was been working super hard and the results are starting to show. Grace pitched in another solid round and Claudia and Lilly tied with 49’s.”
Senior Chloe Berg (48) and sophomore Reagan Gebhart (49) also scored for Lakeside.
“Today’s meet was a great matchup between Lakeside and Jefferson as usual,” Lakeside Lutheran girls golf coach Glen Pufahl said. “Jefferson had the edge on us being we were playing at their home course. They played well, as did the Lakeside Warriors.”
Cambridge shot 202 and took fifth. Senior Bella Hollis and sophomore Katherine Brown both shot 48. Freshman Josie Punsel (50) and sophomore Zoe Krueger (56) also scored for the Blue Jays.
Team scores: Jefferson 170, Lakeside Lutheran 175, McFarland 189, Edgerton 197, Cambridge 202, East Troy 207, Clinton 224, Turner 225, Evansville 228.
